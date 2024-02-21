Season opener in South Carolina at Big Buck GNCC

Holeshot and a Podium for the East Coast Off-Road Team
The GNCC season opener was in South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. The weekend temperatures were in the low 60s and the track conditions were nearly perfect. As the flag flew for the XC2 race both Jon Johnson and Jason Lipscomb got great jumps. Johnson pulled the Holeshot with Lipscomb right behind him as they entered the woods. Lipscomb had a hard crash sometime after the first lap and aggravated a previous injury. The crash knocked him out of contention and he would finish in twelfth place. Jon Johnson would run in the top three spots for most of the race. Towards the end of the race, a rock or log knocked out his rear brake and Johnson would have to manage the last lap. He would ultimately finish in seventh place but had a ride that felt more deserving than the finishing position. In the XC3 class, new team member Jhak Walker had a strong debut. He was second off the start and into the woods. When he reached the pro pits he was in the lead. He ran in the lead for a good part of the race but lost a spot after a crash. He remounted and gritted out the rest of the race to finish on the podium in second place.
Results:
Jon Johnson » 7th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 12th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 2nd Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“I was happy with my riding at round one. I was able to get the holeshot and run up front for most of the race. There are a few things I need to improve on and I know what they are. Thanks to the whole Beta USA team and sponsors for believing in me.”
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a good start going into the woods in second place. I rode decent the first couple of laps but the track got super square-edged and rough. Those conditions coming off of a shoulder injury was pretty tough. I am not thrilled with the race result but I know each time I get out there I’m going to learn and get better so I am looking forward to round two.”
Factory 125 RR
“I had a good time at the Big Buck season opener. I came in with an injury from practice but pushed through and finished it out for second place in XC3. I am very happy with the performance of my Factory Beta 125! I’m taking away the positives and looking forward to Florida!”
