Season opener in South Carolina at Big Buck GNCC

Holeshot and a Podium for the East Coast Off-Road Team The GNCC season opener was in South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. The weekend temperatures were in the low 60s and the track conditions were nearly perfect. As the flag flew for the XC2 race both Jon Johnson and Jason Lipscomb got great jumps. Johnson pulled the Holeshot with Lipscomb right behind him as they entered the woods. Lipscomb had a hard crash sometime after the first lap and aggravated a previous injury. The crash knocked him out of contention and he would finish in twelfth place. Jon Johnson would run in the top three spots for most of the race. Towards the end of the race, a rock or log knocked out his rear brake and Johnson would have to manage the last lap. He would ultimately finish in seventh place but had a ride that felt more deserving than the finishing position. In the XC3 class, new team member Jhak Walker had a strong debut. He was second off the start and into the woods. When he reached the pro pits he was in the lead. He ran in the lead for a good part of the race but lost a spot after a crash. He remounted and gritted out the rest of the race to finish on the podium in second place.