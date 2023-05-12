Two-year contract extension for SuperMotocross World Championship star

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Malcolm Stewart has signed a two-year contract extension to continue in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) through the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series.
After joining Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2022, 30-year-old Stewart has underlined his podium capabilities onboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition at the highest level of Supercross and finished third in his inaugural 450SX campaign with the brand last season.
In continuing to build upon that form earlier this year, Stewart displayed race-winning speed in the opening rounds of the new season – including leading laps at Anaheim 1 and then qualifying fastest and winning his Heat race in San Diego – before he was unfortunately sidelined in late January and underwent knee surgery.
Stewart has since continued to go above and beyond with his rehab program, determined to reach 100 percent before getting back on the bike and making his competitive return, fully supported by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in his recovery.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Malcolm sign for two more years,”commented Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager.“It was clear to us before Malcolm’s injury that he was ready to win races and compete for the championship in 2023. Malcolm is not only a fan favorite, but also a pleasure to have as a part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, and we strongly believe that Malcolm will return to racing and be better than ever.”
