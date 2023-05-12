Mixed Conditions for Gardner and Aegerter in Misano Test

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action with a two-day test on 11th-12th May at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncell, Italy, to prepare for the upcoming FIM Superbike World Championship round to be held there at the start of next month.

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner faced different weather conditions across the two days, where almost the entire WorldSBK field was in attendance.

On Day 1 the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were able to ride on dry tarmac for the majority of the time, improving their feeling with the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK machine and acquiring helpful new data for the upcoming rounds. Unfortunately, a downpour with an hour and a half to go forced the riders to stop prematurely. The #77 completed 85 laps, recording a 1’34.807, while his Australian teammate finished with five more laps, clocking a 1’34.853.

On the second day, Aegerter and Gardner encountered different conditions in the morning. A rainstorm at 10:00 forced both riders to change their plans, but the team-mates continued testing, going out on wet tyres, and even doing some laps in soaking track conditions – which was especially important for the team to gain new data. In the afternoon the track was drying up and the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo could ride on slick tyres, and kept working to get the most out of their machines. Unluckily, rain fell again with two hours left, putting an end to the test.

Dominique Aegerter – 1’34.807 (136 laps)

“It’s always nice to be testing, especially here in Misano where we’ll race in a few weeks. The conditions and the circuit are very different from Barcelona, so it was cool to test in a different scenario. We enjoyed a bit of dry asphalt and we tried to improve our feelings, plus we were able to ride on wet tarmac too to gain more data. It’s time to recharge our batteries now and get ready for the next round.”

Remy Gardner – 1’34.853 (147 laps)

“We had two good days here in Misano, luckily we managed to enjoy some dry track time and we found something positive for the next rounds. Unfortunately, we missed a bit of track time due to rain, but we eventually got the chance to ride on damp asphalt which could be helpful for the future as well. Now let’s head to the next races, starting with Misano where we’re confident we can have a good weekend.”