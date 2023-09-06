New rear development wet tire from Pirelli

|
|For the ninth round of WorldSBK, which is held at Magny-Cours, Pirelli brings a new rain solution for the premier class and a new front for WorldSSP
|
The French circuit of Nevers Magny-Cours will host the Pirelli French Round next weekend, the ninth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. Pirelli has mostly chosen solutions already used in other rounds this year, plus two new entries. The first of these is represented by a new rear development wet tyre (specification C0430) to improve performance consistency and stability, when the track starts to dry, compared to the standard SCR1. The second change concerns the WorldSSP class which will have a new front in SC1 compound (specification B1333) to ensure longer life and better consistency over full race distance.
WorldSBK
WorldSSP
Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release.
The last decisive races to establish the 2024 range
“The last four rounds of the season will be very important for Pirelli because they will allow us to sum up the work of comparing standard and development solutions. In fact, at the end of the year we will have to decide which of the tyres currently in the range will also be confirmed for 2024 and which instead will be replaced by development solutions which this year have proven to be better than those now in the range. This is why we will see the standard SCX and the B0800 development SCX together again, as well as the new SCQ C0004. We will then have to evaluate whether or not to make the new soft front a standard product. And then we have a new rear tyre for wet that the riders will be able to test in case of rain, while for the Supersport class there is a development SC1 on the front. We will see what the responses of the tracks and the preferences of the riders will be and, like every year, we will evaluate what innovations to introduce in the future”.