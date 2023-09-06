New rear development wet tire from Pirelli

The French circuit of Nevers Magny-Cours will host the Pirelli French Round next weekend, the ninth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. Pirelli has mostly chosen solutions already used in other rounds this year, plus two new entries. The first of these is represented by a new rear development wet tyre (specification C0430) to improve performance consistency and stability, when the track starts to dry, compared to the standard SCR1. The second change concerns the WorldSSP class which will have a new front in SC1 compound (specification B1333) to ensure longer life and better consistency over full race distance. WorldSBK Front: after the absence in Most, the soft SC0 is back on the scene, which will be joined by the medium SC1. Rear: two solutions in super soft compound, the standard SCX and the development in specification B0800. The third option is represented by the soft SC0. For Superpole and the Superpole Race, the development SCQ C0004 will be available, which debuted at Misano and was also brought to Imola. Compared to the standard SCQ, it has a different structure and compound; with the aim of increasing performance consistency over distance so as to cover the 10 laps of the Superpole Race more easily. Finally, in the event of rain, the riders will be able to try out the new C0430 rear tyre designed to ensure greater performance and better stability especially when the track starts to dry out. WorldSSP New option for the front: a third SC1 has been added to the standard SC1 for the WorldSSP class in the 120/70 size and to the one used by WorldSBK in the 125/70 size. This new development tyre is the specification B1333, in the 120/70 size, which compared to the standard solution, has a different structure and compound with the aim of guaranteeing more durability and consistency over the whole race distance. For the rear, Pirelli provides the super soft SCX and the soft SC0, both standard. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. The last decisive races to establish the 2024 range “The last four rounds of the season will be very important for Pirelli because they will allow us to sum up the work of comparing standard and development solutions. In fact, at the end of the year we will have to decide which of the tyres currently in the range will also be confirmed for 2024 and which instead will be replaced by development solutions which this year have proven to be better than those now in the range. This is why we will see the standard SCX and the B0800 development SCX together again, as well as the new SCQ C0004. We will then have to evaluate whether or not to make the new soft front a standard product. And then we have a new rear tyre for wet that the riders will be able to test in case of rain, while for the Supersport class there is a development SC1 on the front. We will see what the responses of the tracks and the preferences of the riders will be and, like every year, we will evaluate what innovations to introduce in the future”.