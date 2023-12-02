URAL December Specials – $2850 off and 5.99% APR

Join The Family: $750 instant rebate for trading in any vehicle except Ural.

Keep It In The Family: $1,000 instant rebate for trading in Ural.

* US & Canadian markets only. Rebate applied with the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 model year Ural. Trade In amount is in USD for U.S. and Canada.

** Trade-in vehicle must be in operational condition with ability for dealership representative to test ride if needed. Dealership has full authority to determine whether customer’s vehicle is eligible for trade-in offer and its value.

*** ( 1 ) Trade in rebate is allowed towards the purchase of ( 1 ) new Ural.