URAL December Specials – $2850 off and 5.99% APR

ADVENTURE AWAITS
Get 5.99% APR* Financing
On New 2022 & 2023 Models
Ends December 31st
*Offer applies to all new, untitled 2022 and 2023 Ural Gear Up 2WD models as indicated, subject to availability. Financing offer available through Freedom Road Financial (FRF), a loan production center of Evergreen Bank Group. Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 5.99% for up to 60-month term and no down payment offer available to qualified applicants only. The maximum amount that can be financed with this offer is US$25,000. Where no money down is indicated, it is available only to those well-qualified applicants with approved credit. Not all buyers will qualify and if approved may receive a higher rate, depending on credit score. Some buyers will require a down payment in order to receive credit approval. Some buyers will require a down payment in order to get at or below US$25,000 in order to receive the offer. Subject to model availability and dealer participation. Subject to credit approval by FRF, not all applicants will qualify. Financing offer can change or be canceled at any time. Offer commences on December 1st and is valid through December 31st, 2023. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Finance offer valid through authorized U.S. Ural dealers only. See participating authorized dealers for details.
ALL SEASON RIDING SPECIAL
$1,000 Instant Rebate
+
Free 3rd Year Extended Warranty
+
Up to $1,000 Trade In Instant Rebate*
USD $2,850 Value*
ENDS DECEMBER 31ST
*Offer available in US & Canadian markets only and applies to new untitled 2022 & 2023 model year Gear Up 2WD models. Offer commences on December 1st and is valid through December 31st, 2023. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers. See participating authorized dealers for details. Read Trade In Details below in Trade In section.
Trade In Special
Up To $1,000 on top of your trade-in value towards new Ural purchase!
Join The Family: $750 instant rebate for trading in any vehicle except Ural.
Keep It In The Family: $1,000 instant rebate for trading in Ural.
* US & Canadian markets only. Rebate applied with the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 model year Ural. Trade In amount is in USD for U.S. and Canada.
** Trade-in vehicle must be in operational condition with ability for dealership representative to test ride if needed. Dealership has full authority to determine whether customer’s vehicle is eligible for trade-in offer and its value.
*** ( 1 ) Trade in rebate is allowed towards the purchase of ( 1 ) new Ural.