Seven riders makes up Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in 2024 offroad competition

A class roster of seven riders will make up the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in offroad competition heading into the 2024 season, spread throughout the sport’s leading series within the United States and with the common goal of challenging for race victories and championship glory.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles program has re-signed returning riders Craig DeLong, Trevor Bollinger, Austin Walton, Dalton Shirey, Colton Haaker, and Ryder LeBlond, in addition to welcoming Korie Steede within the factory organization.

Anthony DiBasilio, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: "This past year was great for us and we had a lot of success, winning the GNCC XC1 Pro Championship with Craig DeLong, as well as the Hare and Hound Championship with Dalton Shirey picking up his third Pro Class title there. We're really excited to continue the partnership with Craig after signing him to a new, long-term deal. Now, we're looking for 2024 to be even better, and to hopefully add some more championships underneath the tent with our exciting list of returning riders. We have also added a new rider, Korie Steede, to the roster and we're really excited about that, to see what we can do to help her continue the success that she has achieved in her career. Together, with the riders and crew within the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, we look forward to the upcoming season."

New Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion DeLong will defend his XC1 Open Pro crown, as well as enter the AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Series next season as part of a multi-year contract extension, while alongside him in GNCC, Bollinger will be eager to make his mark onboard the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350, while also contesting the AMA National Enduro Series.

Both DeLong and Bollinger will be joined in GNCC by WXC front-runner Steede, who was runner-up in the 2023 standings with two round wins, and she will also enter the Sprint Enduro Series. Steede formed part of the U.S. team’s winning FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Women’s World Trophy squad in Argentina last month, capping off a convincing season altogether.

Craig DeLong: "I am really looking forward to another few years together with Husqvarna and getting a chance to defend my championship in the GNCC series. The bike is working great and I'm already ready to get racing again!"

Trevor Bollinger: "I'm eager to kick off my sixth season with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. There's been a few changes to my program for this year coming, but that doesn't change the goal to win races and fight for championships."

Korie Steede: "I'm super-stoked to start my first year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and I can't thank the team enough for the amazing opportunity! I'm ready to get dialed on the new bike and to chase these championships – we have what it takes!"

Preparing for battle on the west coast with the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will field Walton and Shirey in the AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) and National Hare and Hound (NHHA) Championship, where Shirey is set to challenge for his fourth-career Pro class title.

Austin Walton: “The 2024 season is coming up and I’m super-excited for it. Some updates to the bike have made me really happy, so I’m feeling at home, feeling comfortable, and am looking forward to kicking things off again. Last season didn’t play out exactly how I wanted it to, but we will keep working hard and I think we will be able to put in results, see if we can get ourselves on the top step of the podium. I’m excited to further my time with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.”

Dalton Shirey: “It was really good to win another NHHA Championship this season and my goal is to carry my form over to defend that title again, while also aiming to make gains in the NGPC Series.”

A quality AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship and AMA EnduroCross Championship combination continues in the form of five-time EX Pro number one Haaker and LeBlond. The duo will be equipped with the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles TE 300 in Hard Enduro, before transferring across to the 2024 FX 350 in EnduroCross.

Colton Haaker: "I am excited for my ninth season with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. It's been amazing to have captured eight major titles in as many years with the team and I'd love to keep the score even at nine with another championship in 2024. As a team, we are focused on the goal and are ready for the challenge."

Ryder LeBlond: "Looking forward to year two with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team! This year was the most fun I've had on my dirt bike and I'm ready to keep that rolling into 2024 to chase those wins and championships."

Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing: “Husqvarna Motorcycles has strengthened its position in offroad racing and it shows in the 2024 rider lineup. The team has riders capable of winning championships in each series that they participate in, and with Anthony’s lead, we look forward to a championship-winning season. It was already proven last year when Craig DeLong brought the first GNCC overall championship to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, and continued Husqvarna’s winning ways in the series following Jordan Ashburn’s success in 2022. This shows that brand’s capabilities and commitment to winning, and being a front-runner in offroad racing.”