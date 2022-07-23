WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 23-24

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 22.

British Superbikes returns to the track on the fourth weekend of July with the Buildbase Suzuki team and their GSX-R1000R machinery.

The fifth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, UK with Christian Iddon back in the saddle following injury, along with teammate Danny Kent in the Superbike class and Richard Cooper joining the team in the National Superstock class.

In America, Round 8 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship moves to the Pacific Northwest and the scenic Washougal MX track in Washougal, Washington.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s Brandon Hartranft and Marshal Weltin are back on their RM-Z450 machinery, while Bar X/ Chaparral riders Carson Mumford, Preston Kilroy and Derek Drake will be onboard their RM-Z250s.

July 23-24: Round 5. British Superbike Championship. Brands Hatch GP Circuit. Brands Hatch. Kent. UK.

July 23: Round 8. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Washougal. Washington. USA.