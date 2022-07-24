2022 dream motocross season and won first ESPY Award

It’s another achievement to add to a supercross season that saw Tomac take the title and climb his way up the all-time list to tie Chad Reed for fourth with 44 career wins. There were a lot of great moments during the season, including a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway and an impressive five-race win streak with a victory at the Seattle Supercross. His first win with his new team early in the year at the Anaheim 2 Supercross was also one for the memory books, but it was more than just one moment for the multi-time champ.

“I would say it was just the whole process of getting to where we ended up that stands out to me,” Tomac explained. “I think about my first day on the motorcycle to getting the championship wrapped up in Denver; it’s the whole journey that I love to look back on. And to do it with the Yamaha team, it was just a fun year and that usually ends with a good result.”

Jim Roach, the Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS, congratulates Tomac on receiving his first ESPY award: “Eli, being only the second supercross rider to claim an ESPY in this category, is having an amazing year. He clinched the 450 Supercross Championship a weekend early and is now leading the Pro Motocross Championship. Eli definitely puts in the hard work, which, coupled with his focus, drive, and riding ability, enables him to have the success that landed him this amazing recognition! Great job, and congratulations!”

Jeremy Coker, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager, echoes the praise for Tomac and his 2022 achievements thus far. “It’s been an incredible year,” Coker said. “We knew if we gave him the bike he would accomplish great things, but he’s been phenomenal. There is no one more deserving of this award this year, and we couldn’t be happier for him.”