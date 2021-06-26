WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 26-27TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 25.

The fourth and final weekend of June is the busiest of the year so far for global Suzuki race teams with MotoGP, Superbike and Motocross action taking place in Europe, America and the UK.

The opening races of the 11-round British Superbike Championship kicks off at Oulton Park in the UK with the Buildbase Suzuki BSB and Superstock riders Danny Kent, Gino Rea and Tim Neave on track Saturday and Sunday aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery.

In America, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are ready for Round 4 of MotoAmerica at Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington with Superbike riders Bobby Fong and Cameron Petersen on their GSX-R1000Rs, plus Supersport rider Sean Dylan Kelly aboard his GSX-R600 on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s also Round 4 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at The Wick, Southwick, USA for the Twisted Tea HEP Motocross Suzuki team on Saturday with Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft and the RM-Z450 machinery.

Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP riders, World Champion Joan Mir and team-mate Alex Rins have been on track today for the opening free practice sessions at the TT Circuit, Assen in the Netherlands ahead Sunday’s ninth of 19 rounds.

Round 1. British Superbike Championship. Oulton Park. Cheshire. UK.

Round 4. MotoAmerica Superbikes. Ridge Motorsports Park. Shelton. Washington. USA.

Round 4. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. The Wick. Southwick. USA.

Round 9. MotoGP™. Dutch GP. TT Circuit. Assen. Netherlands.