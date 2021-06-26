WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 26-27TH

June 26, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

MGP-9-Joan Mir-2

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 25.

The fourth and final weekend of June is the busiest of the year so far for global Suzuki race teams with MotoGP, Superbike and Motocross action taking place in Europe, America and the UK.

The opening races of the 11-round British Superbike Championship kicks off at Oulton Park in the UK with the Buildbase Suzuki BSB and Superstock riders Danny Kent, Gino Rea and Tim Neave on track Saturday and Sunday aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery.

In America, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are ready for Round 4 of MotoAmerica at Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington with Superbike riders Bobby Fong and Cameron Petersen on their GSX-R1000Rs, plus Supersport rider Sean Dylan Kelly aboard his GSX-R600 on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s also Round 4 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at The Wick, Southwick, USA for the Twisted Tea HEP Motocross Suzuki team on Saturday with Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft and the RM-Z450 machinery.

Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP riders, World Champion Joan Mir and team-mate Alex Rins have been on track today for the opening free practice sessions at the TT Circuit, Assen in the Netherlands ahead Sunday’s ninth of 19 rounds.

Round 1. British Superbike Championship. Oulton Park. Cheshire. UK.
Round 4. MotoAmerica Superbikes. Ridge Motorsports Park. Shelton. Washington. USA.
Round 4. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. The Wick. Southwick. USA.
Round 9. MotoGP™. Dutch GP. TT Circuit. Assen. Netherlands.

About Michael Le Pard 5863 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles