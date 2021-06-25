Riding weather is back and so is the biggest local biker bash! Ride on into the heart of Milwaukee and get your fill of moto-culture. Harley-Davidson Museum and will host the party of the summer. With Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally you know where to go, what to do, what do pack, what to see and who to meet! With stunt shows, performance events, bike Shows, V Twin Visionary, Flat Out Friday, Boonie Bike Races and Police Skill show you can’t help but be inspired to get out there a ride this summer!

“The Hometown Rally is an event no Harley-Davidson fan will want to miss,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “It will be a celebration of all things Harley, a chance to re-connect with other riders who share the desire for adventure, freedom and community that is the real heart of the Harley-Davidson experience.”

NEW HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMETOWN RALLY SET FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Milwaukee Will Host a Bigger, Better Biker Bash with Music and Special Events

The biker bash of the season is back and bigger than ever. Harley-Davidson has announced plans for the all-new Hometown Rally, a Labor Day weekend celebration of moto-culture centered in Milwaukee, the city where it all began for the Motor Company. The Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as a central rally point Sept. 2-6, 2021, for events taking place at that downtown site and at six surrounding Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Throughout the Hometown Rally weekend, the 20-acre campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum will host the party of the summer, with free live concerts on three consecutive nights, food-and-beverage sites, stunt exhibitions and skills demonstrations, 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle demos, and motorcycle showcases hosted by Born Free and V-Twin Visionary. The Museum will be open for general admission during the event.

The Museum will also host a H.O.G. member Check-In, and there will be a H.O.G. member Check-In at each of the six participating Harley-Davidson dealerships in the area. Event H.O.G. merchandise will also be available.

Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting Hometown Rally events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

Hometown Rally details and schedules will be finalized and revealed throughout the summer. Check for updates at H-D.com/hometownrally, where links to dealer sites for specific info on those schedules and events will also be posted.

SEPTEMBER 2-6, 2021 | MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA

GET RALLY READY

LOCATION & DATE

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (USA)

September 2-6, 2021

Harley-Davidson relies on local health guidelines to inform our participation and protect our staff, our riders and our communities.

Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally PERFORMANCE & STUNT SHOWS

The Hometown Rally weekend will take over the 20-acre campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum and will host the party of the summer, with free live concerts on three consecutive nights, food-and-beverage sites, stunt exhibitions and skills demonstrations, 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle demos, and motorcycle showcases hosted by Born Free and V-Twin Visionary. The Museum will remain open for general admission during the event.

Stunt Show-Unknown Industries.

Born Free- Bike Show

V Twin Visionary-Bike Show

Flat Out Friday-Boonie Bike Races

Police Skills

Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally DEMO RIDES

Your day wouldn’t be complete without a ride on one of our newest bikes. Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum or one of the six participating dealerships to demo ride one of our 2021 models. Our dealers are taking extra precautions to ensure your safety by providing contactless registration, routine bike cleaning and social distancing. All you have to do is get on and enjoy the ride.

Plan for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally

WHAT TO BRING

Pack items that have more than one use. A multi-tool is handier than a basic pocket knife.

Pack all your cold weather and raingear no matter what time of year it is.

Lightweight synthetic clothing – such as T-shirts and underwear – can be washed in a hotel sink and dried overnight (cotton fabrics take too long to dry in this manner).

On long trips, consider bringing your rattiest underwear (or other clothing), then just throw it away when you’re done with it!

Plastic bags make great boot liners if you forgot your gaiters. If you forgot your rain gloves, rubber dishwashing gloves make great, inexpensive substitutes.

A small towel can be wrapped around your neck during a rainstorm to keep water from running down your back – and doubles as a shop rag.

HOW TO PACK

Don’t fold your clothes – roll them. They take up less space that way.

Zipper-lock plastic bags of various sizes can be extremely useful for organizing items in saddlebags and duffle bags. They can make it easier to find and retrieve particular items without unpacking your entire motorcycle. Use the one-gallon size to pack one day’s worth of clothes – jeans, undergarments, and shirt. This makes it easier to unpack just what you need.

When traveling with other riders, conserve space by comparing packing lists and eliminating duplicate items.

When traveling (two-up) with a partner, ask yourself questions such as: “Can we share a tube of toothpaste?” or “Can I get by using her shampoo for a week?”

Few things are as easy to pack as money or credit cards. If you’re struggling with whether or not to bring a particular item, consider simply buying it on the road if you need it.

GETTING YOUR BIKE READY

If you watch the ounces, the pounds will take care of themselves. When possible, lighter is better.

Check the cargo weight limits of your bike – as well as the bags and racks – and adjust tire pressure and suspension accordingly.

When loading your bike, keep as much weight as possible close to the bike’s center of gravity. That means low and toward the tank, distributed evenly from side to side.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE

Before you begin your trip, make sure to review all local motorcycle laws for the states you’ll be traveling in. A day or two before you leave, do a dry run. Pack the bike and go for a short ride, then adjust the load as needed.

If you’re camping, set up your tent once or twice before you leave (and don’t forget to waterproof it). Practice setting it up in the dark.

With your bike loaded for your road trip, check your headlamp to make sure it’s properly aimed.