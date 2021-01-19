Win a brand new 2021 Triumph Trident 660cc and 2 Classic Triumphs

Once Government restrictions allow, we plan to initially reopen the museum collection & shop every Saturday and Sunday and whilst the funds raised so far will allow us to reopen in a limited way, as of late November 2020 we had still only raised 33% of our original £500k re-opening target. Therefore are undertaking this further ‘Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle’ which is in addition to our normal winter raffle to win a new/old stock Triumph T140D Bonneville Special.

This further appeal has extra significance given the fact that the museum has recently received the devastating news that we have been turned down for a grant from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

In late 2020 we received an e-mail from the Heritage Lottery Fund (who are partly responsible for administering the scheme) that our application “did not meet the criteria for the programme, and the board has decided not to award a grant through the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage”.

We cannot begin to describe what a blow this news was, and adds even more importance to this new appeal which gives the chance to win one of the three stunning Triumph motorcycles.

Very special thanks must go to our friends at Triumph Motorcycles for donating the brand new Triumph Trident as a first prize.