Quick Question… Are you going? If no, why not? It’s THE summer event for Suzuki riders! This weekend experience Suzuki motorcycle parades, Suzuki races, 2024 Suzuki motorbike displays, Suzuki vintage bikes as well as many test ride opportunities to many new bikes in the current Suzuki range! That’s a lot of Suzuki inspiration for a weekend. And that’s why we at Total Motorcycle call it: Inspiration Friday: Experience Suzuki Live 2024! Your Guide to everything Suzuki motorcycle for 2024, 2025 and beyond.

So get ready to book your tickets, find out what is happening, who will be there and why YOU should attend or at least plan to attend next year.

Let’s go! Let’s go Suzuki style.

Also do not forget to read our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

HELP GROW MOTORCYCLING. PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE! Total Motorcycle would like to thank Suzuki and our 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Experience Suzuki Live 2024! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle on Twitter/X, YouTube and please help TMW help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today by a simple Patreon or by cash donation. Thank you!

WHAT TO EXPECT AT SUZUKI LIVE?

Following a successful Suzuki Live weekender at Cadwell Park last summer, Suzuki has announced dates for the 2024 event. This year, Cadwell Park will again play host, with the Lincolnshire circuit set to be turned blue on 22-23 June with gates opening from 9am.

Over the course of the two days there will be track sessions for Suzukis old and new, plus parades of very special race and road machinery. Suzuki will bring along a comprehensive display including our current range and vintage bikes such as RGs, RGVs, and GSX-Rs, and classic road bikes ranging from TLs to GTs and Bandits.

There will be test ride opportunities across many bikes in the current range, including the new GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX. There will also be an off-road experience loop on the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 1050DE.

WHO WILL BE AT SUZUKI LIVE?

The likes of Steve Parrish, John Reynolds, and Taylor Mackenzie joined the lineup of famous faces at this last year’s event, with a roster of celebrities set to join in again in 2024.

For those wandering the paddock, there will be displays from an array of clubs and organizations.

Evening entertainment will again be provided, with talk shows, live music, plus food and beverages available, with all track day spaces and weekend tickets including camping.

WHY SHOULD I ATTEND SUZUKI LIVE?

Suzuki GB’s Tim Davies said, “We’ve been hosting our events at Cadwell Park for several years now and we cannot wait to get back there again for Suzuki Live 2024. To ride, it’s one of the most iconic circuits in Britain, and is great fun regardless of what you’re riding. For those not riding, there are plenty of excellent vantage points to watch the variety of machinery in action. The paddock, too, turns into a Suzuki village for two days, with all manner of bikes on display from every decade.

“With this last year’s event providing an excellent weekend of entertainment, we’re excited that booking is open now for this year’s event. We’ll be announcing more information in due course, including special guests and attractions.”

V-Strom Experience and all-star instructor lineup set for Suzuki Live

Suzuki is bringing the V-Strom Experience to Suzuki Live later this month, which will give visitors the chance to ride both the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 1050DE around a designated off-road course, with instruction and guidance from its championship–winning SR75 Suzuki team.

Headed by team owner, former racer, and ex-GP mechanic Geoff Walker, the team will lead riders around the Cadwell Park grounds on the latest V-Strom machinery, with both the 800DE and 1050DE equipped with 21 and 17” spoked wheels, long-travel suspension, off-road traction control modes, and switchable rear ABS.

Walker will be joined by former motocross star Carl Nunn and current pro Ben Milward, with the trio on hand to give hints, tips, and pointers to riders taking part, as well as leading them around the course.

Visitors to Suzuki Live can also enjoy test rides on the V-Strom 800RE and V-Strom 1050, as well as other models in the Suzuki range including the new GSX-S1000GX, GSX-S1000GT, the GSX-8S, GSX-8R, and the third generation Hayabusa, on the excellent Lincolnshire roads local to Cadwell Park.

Those who take a test ride on either the V-Strom 800DE, 1050DE, or the GSX-S1000GT can also benefit from a voucher entitling them to £500 worth of free genuine accessories if they go on to purchase at their local dealership.

Taking place over the weekend of 22-23 June, there are track day sessions for Suzuki machinery old and new, as well as a myriad of paddock displays and attractions to explore. Race bike parades will take place during the lunch breaks, and when the circuit action stops the evening entertainment begins, with live music and talk shows with the likes of Steve Parrish, John Reynolds, and Danny Webb on the Saturday evening. Camping is free.

Track day spots or spectator tickets can be purchased below.

The V-Strom Experience will also be available at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival, which takes place at Ragley Hall on 28-30 June.

VISITOR TICKETS

Spectator tickets from just £10 per day or £15 for the weekend including camping!

TRACK DAY TICKETS – MODERN

For Suzuki bikes registered from 1997 onwards – prices from just £159

TRACK DAY TICKETS – CLASSIC

For Suzuki bikes registered before 1997 – prices from just £159

MODERN – WEEKEND: £279

For Suzuki bikes registered from 1997 onwards.

MODERN – SATURDAY: £159

For Suzuki bikes registered from 1997 onwards.

MODERN – SUNDAY: £149

For Suzuki bikes registered from 1997 onwards.

CLASSIC – WEEKEND: £279

For Suzuki bikes registered before 1997.

CLASSIC – SATURDAY: £159

For Suzuki bikes registered before 1997.

CLASSIC – SUNDAY: £149

For Suzuki bikes registered before 1997.