Martin Luther King Day has passed and Inauguration Day is tomorrow so what perfect timing for the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Arrive! Today could be called “Harley Day” with a full motorcycle parade, bands and a full lineup of the new 2021 Harley-Davidson bikes on show at the end. Late last year we brought you inside good and bad news on the 2021 Harley-Davidsons models and we worried how bad the 30% model cut to the line was going to be. Turns out (so far) 10 models were sadly cut and will be missed but we did great some new bikes, new engines and new upgrades for H-D fans to be proud of! Plus, we can’t complain too much, 35 different and unique Harley bikes? Hey, even The Fonz would be happy!

Check out all 35 new 2021 Harley-Davidson‘s today, right now, right here at Total Motorcycle and a BIG thank you for visiting and supporting us!

We will be updating each and every Harley-Davidson model as more information comes out but right now, enjoy! And when you get nostalgic, we have another 21 years of Harley-Davidson model guides just for you to look through!

“The pursuit of adventure begins with a ride on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Make any weekend epic. Turn your commute into a daily thrill-seeker. A Harley-Davidson blows things wide open. Pure freedom. As big and real as it gets.” – Harley-Davidson

Introducing the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

Engine

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Softail Engine – New Engine

Electric Bikes

– 2021 Harley-Davidson IRONe12 – New model

– 2021 Harley-Davidson IRONe16 – New model

Streetfighter

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Bronx 975 – New model preview

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Bronx 1250 – New model preview

Street

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street 500*

Electric

– 2021 Harley-Davidson LiveWire*

Sportster

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight*

Softail

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Custom – New model

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114* – New model

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic*

Adventure Touring

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America – New model preview

Touring

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special*

Trike

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Freewheeler*

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

– 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited*

– 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide*

Potential Discontinued Models

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street 750

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Rod

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Streetfighter

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Roadster

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Softail FXDR 114

– 2021 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide