Woodsy 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Indiana

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA’S CRAIG DELONG CONTINUES 2023 GNCC TITLE BID WITH FOURTH IN INDIANA

SITS FIVE POINTS OFF THE CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD AT THE HALFWAY MARK OF THE SEASON

CRAIG DELONG – ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong raced to a strong fourth-place position at round six of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Indiana, continuing his consistent form as he sits second in this year’s championship.

It was a steady race for DeLong under brutal conditions at Ironman Raceway’s Hoosier round, as the weather wreaked havoc on the event, which made for a treacherous outing. Ending the first lap in fifth place, DeLong climbed toP4 on lap six, which is where we would remain. His Crawfordsville ride sees him retain second in the overall standings, just five points from the lead.

“It was a tough day for me with too many mistakes early on,” commented DeLong. “I got a decent start heading into the woods mid-pack, but it got away from me quickly with less than ideal, sticky mud weighing the bike down. I struggled, but learned from my mistakes. The positives are that I’m healthy and ready for the next round.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Trevor Bollinger continues to recover on the sidelines from a broken scapula sustained earlier in the season, as the 2023 GNCC Series enters the second half of this year’s championship.

Next Round (7): Millfield, OH – May 19-21, 2023

Hoosier GNCC Results

XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Johnny Girroir, (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor Jr, (KTM)

3. Ben Kelley, (KTM)

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Overall Championship Standings

1. Ben Kelley, 129 points

2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 124 points

3. Steward Baylor Jr, 123 points

…

6. Jordan Ashburn, 80 points