Willie G. Davidson said it best when he said: “Form follows function, but both report to emotion.” New 2023 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Collections are sure to stir your emotions with 11 all-new models from iconic 120th Harley-Davidson Anniversary bikes, top-of-the-line CVO, Icon and Enthusiast collections all up at Total Motorcycle right now. Maybe the last 2023 (but possibility the best) Harley-Davidson’s in the entire 2023 line-up, each special, unique and Willie G. Davidson approved, especially on the ones with the stripes, man, I love muscle car stripes on vehicles!

Check out the new 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle models below. Great information, great photos and great guides. What more could you want from a partnership between TMW and Harley-Davidson?

Grand American Touring

The category we’ve created from the ground up. Go the distance, in style. Discover the wide open world and freedom for the soul on bikes only Harley-Davidson could build.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King – New model

Enthusiast Collection

Launched annually, each series pays tribute to a subset of our broader community of riders, available in limited quantities across a selection of models.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Street Glide ST – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Road Glide ST – New model

Anniversary Collection

A momentous occasion deserves something truly unique. The Anniversary Collection is that and more. Limited-edition, serialized motorcycle models featuring commemorative paint, finishes and premium features that celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson pride and craftsmanship. They are perfect for riding to the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide LTD Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary – New model

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

Advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish. Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style, design and craftsmanship from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – New model

HARLEY-DAVIDSON LAUNCHES A NEW ICON WITH ELECTRA GLIDE® HIGHWAY KING

Icons Motorcycle Collection Takes a Ride Back to the Swingin’ 60s

The Electra Glide® Highway King model, the third installment in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection program, is an exercise in unabashed nostalgia. Laced wheels, wide-whitewall tires, a two-tone windshield, solo suspension seat and carefully curated colors are all inspired by a true Harley-Davidson icon – the 1968 FLH Electra Glide® model, a motorcycle that ruled the road in an era of paper maps and 15-cent burgers. The limited edition Electra Glide® Highway King model combines the flair of the Swingin’ 60s with the comfort and technology of a modern Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring motorcycle. The Icons Motorcycle Collection is an annual program for the limited release of a new model that offers a fresh interpretation of an iconic Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. A limited collection, each model is individually numbered and produced only once. Global production of the Electra Glide® Highway King model will not exceed 1,750 examples. The Icon In 1968 the Electra Glide® model topped the Harley-Davidson® motorcycle line. Riders who wanted a little extra touring comfort and convenience could order theirs with the King of the Highway accessories group, which added fiberglass saddlebags, a windshield, a luggage rack over the rear fender, and engine guards. “In its day this was a really deluxe motorcycle,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director. “The colors we’ve selected for the Highway King model are reminiscent of the original color options offered in 1968. We carefully matched each color in the lower section of the windshield. In 1968, the accessory fiberglass saddlebags were only offered in white, so we’ve done the same in 2023. The result is a thoroughly modern motorcycle that looks unapologetically old school.” The Highway King model will be offered in two color options: Hi-Fi Orange (limited to 1,000 produced) and Hi-Fi Magenta (limited to 750 produced). Hard-shell saddlebags are finished in Birch White, and a Black Denim panel on the fuel tank is separated from the primary color with a Birch White accent stripe. The tank badge is very similar to the one used in 1968. An Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic and serialization badge is laser-etched into the console insert. The detachable windshield features a tinted lower section color-matched to the paint color. A solo saddle with a black-and-white cover and a chrome rail, mounted over an adjustable coil spring and shock absorber, is another nod to the style of Harley-Davidson® FL models from the 1960s. Chrome steel laced wheels and wide whitewall tires add to the nostalgic look, as do the brilliant chrome front fender rails and saddlebag rails, front fender skirt, and Ventilator air cleaner cover. An Electra Glide script is placed on each side of the front fender. The foundation of the Electra Glide® Highway King model is the single-spar Harley-Davidson® Touring frame with a rigid backbone design. The entire chassis is designed for the long haul. A single knob hydraulically adjusts the pre-load of emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers for optimal ride and control based on bike load. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. A Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine delivers power with authority. For the rider focused on performance this engine accepts all applicable Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® Stage Upgrade kits. Standard electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. Halogen headlamp and auxiliary lamps provide outstanding illumination while maintaining the nostalgic styling. Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes offer stopping power. A full suite of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is standard, including Cornering Enhanced Anti-Lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Drag-torque Slip Control System and Vehicle Hold Control.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ENTHUSIAST COLLECTION INTRODUCES FAST JOHNNIE

High-Performance 1960s and ‘70s Muscle Cars Inspire Limited-Edition Trio of Motorcycles

MILWAUKEE (May 2, 2023) – Harley-Davidson celebrates muscle car culture and its racing heritage with the introduction of Fast Johnnie, the 2023 addition to the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection of limited run bikes featuring factory-direct custom paint and graphic treatments. Executed in Celestial Blue with white racing stripes, this special Enthusiast Collection paint scheme is offered factory-installed for three 2023 Harley-Davidson models: the Low Rider® ST, the Street Glide® ST and the Road Glide® ST motorcycles, with production limited to no more than 2,000 of each model globally. Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection models celebrate Harley-Davidson riders and are inspired by their stories and legacies. The Fast Johnnie paint scheme taps into iconic design themes featured on high-performance muscle cars and pony cars of the 1960s and 1970s – contrasting “racing” or “rally” striping over a bold base color, and a clever or symbolic character or logo incorporated into the graphics package. Both elements served to create an obvious visual difference between the high-performance version of a car and the standard version of the same model. The Fast Johnnie character applied to the left side of the fuel tank also appears on the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory team motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series. It was inspired by the story of a piglet named Johnnie adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer and member of the infamous “Wrecking Crew,” Ray Weishaar, which became a team mascot. The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the “Hog” moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson. “The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director. “The Celestial Blue base color selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white color formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.” On the tank and front fender “Harley-Davidson” script replaces one of the thin stripe elements. Depending on the motorcycle model, the striping is applied to the front and rear fenders, the fuel tank top and sides, the front of the fairing and the side covers and saddlebags. The Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo is on the rear fender. Low Rider® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Strap down your bedroll and make a run for the border. The Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST model is an American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin powertrain. The Low Rider® ST model connects these riders with pure Harley-Davidson attitude. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Low Rider® ST model. Special Styling Features Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Enthusiast Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right Street Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Elevated pro-touring bagger performance and style for the rider who just can’t get enough of either. The Street Glide® ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain with tough West Coast styling influences and new dark-and-bronze finishes. Undiminished comfort and the iconic batwing fairing appeal to the traditionalist mindset. Meet the new breed of speed and style from Harley-Davidson. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Street Glide® ST model. Road Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The sleek Road Glide® ST model projects more menace than ever and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain. West Coast styling elements and black-and-bronze finishes set this bike apart from the performance bagger crowd. Legendary comfort and the “sharknose” fixed fairing appeal to a rider who wants to make quick work of the open road. Mechanical features are identical to 2023 Road Glide® ST model. Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST Special Styling Features Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right

Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories offers color-matched King Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, Chopped Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, and saddlebag speaker lids.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INTRODUCES ALL-NEW CVO™ MOTORCYCLES

Limited Mid-Year CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® Models Will Debut at Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ and 120th Anniversary Events

MILWAUKEE (April 26, 2023) – Since 1999, Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) motorcycles have been an aspirational collection of limited-production motorcycles that deliver the ultimate in refinement of styling, design, craftsmanship and attention to detail, along with top-of-the-line performance. Over the decades, Harley-Davidson designers and engineers have thoughtfully evolved these motorcycles, introducing incremental improvements to further enhance the riding experience, while carefully respecting their heritage and position as icons within the hearts and minds of enthusiasts around the world. Today, Harley-Davidson announces two new 2023 CVO motorcycles with exclusive and dramatic new visual designs, advanced technology, and dynamic performance, the details of which will be announced on June 7, 2023, with the official premiere of the all-new 2023 CVO Street Glide® and CVO Road Glide®. For more information, visit www.h-d.com/ourfutureisreal. “With the introduction of the all-new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, we’ve completely reimagined two of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles and redefined the boundaries of CVO in the process,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level. The new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide break the mold and reset the bar for the pinnacle Harley-Davidson riding experience.” “These all-new and unquestionably Harley-Davidson designs bring a cohesive and dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director, commenting on the design of the new motorcycles. “Achieving a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior, the design of these CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models are revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution. Like all Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, these new models are meant to instill a sense of timeless desire.” 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide®

The all-new batwing fairing featured on the 2023 CVO™ Street Glide® model offers an evolved profile exhibiting a faster overall gesture and more swept windshield. Undercuts beneath the headlamp are more pronounced, and turn indicators are integrated as opposed to external units. While the iconic “T” shape of the batwing fairing is retained, the silhouette and graphic outline have been modernized with updated surfacing, and the new fairing integrates in design with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The “Omega-shaped” signature light provides instant recognition of the new model and turns signals are seamlessly integrated into the left and right lamp elements. 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Road Glide®

The all-new CVO™ Road Glide® model fairing presents an aggressive update to the MY22 “sharknose” design and integrates with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The single LED headlamp has a wide, horizonal shape, yet appears to have twin elements, recalling a key feature of all previous Road Glide® model fairings and turn signal lamps are integrated within the outer portions of the signature lighting. Both models feature: Dramatic new visual designs

New Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine

All-new suspension

All-new infotainment system

Offered with two paint/finish options



HARLEY-DAVIDSON KICKS OFF 120TH ANNIVERSARY WITH REVEAL OF 2023 MOTORCYCLES

Limited-Edition Anniversary Models Plus Four New Motorcycles

MILWAUKEE (January 18, 2023) – A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson pride and craftsmanship was launched today with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle line-up, including the CVO™ Road Glide® Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details. The 2023 offering from the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout® performance cruiser model, the exciting Road Glide® 3 trike model, the new Nightster® Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler® trike model. The complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Genuine Harley-Davidson® Accessories and Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® gear and apparel are now available at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships and can be viewed at H-D.com. “Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary.” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “We’re excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us.” 120th Anniversary Models

The very limited-edition, super-premium CVO™ Road Glide® Limited Anniversary model celebrates 120 years of craftsmanship with one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson. Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element. Additional details include luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Only 1,500 examples of this fabulous motorcycle will be produced for global distribution, each serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console. Special 120th Anniversary paint in a different scheme will be offered on six additional limited-production Harley-Davidson® models, with color and design combinations inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each features a classic paneled paint scheme with gleaming Heirloom Red as the base color. Panels are outlined with a bright-red pinstripe and filled with a darker Midnight Crimson fade. Additional details include an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, seat covers with red side panels and gold embroidered Harley-Davidson logo, and red fade powertrain inserts. This commemorative design will be offered on the following serialized models: Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 examples globally)

Tri Glide® Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)

Street Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Road Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Fat Boy® 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples) Breakout is Back

The Breakout® model returns to the North America model line, flexing more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile. The muscle is provided by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine, the pinnacle of torque and displacement in a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson® powertrain that gives the Breakout rider instant bragging rights on the street. Other new features include: A five-gallon fuel tank topped with a low-profile chrome console shaped to lengthen the motorcycle profile and extend riding range.

A new handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than previous model for improved rider reach to controls.

A dazzling chrome finish is applied to the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors, Heavy Breather intake, and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are finished in gloss black with machined details. A Harley-Davidson® Softail® chassis maintains classic hard tail lines without sacrificing thoroughly modern ride and handling performance. The Breakout model is designed to rule the street with style and power. More Cruise Control and Traction Control

Electronic cruise control will be a standard feature for the Fat Boy®, Fat Bob®, Breakout®, Low Rider® S models, and remains standard on Low Rider® ST, Heritage Classic and Sport Glide® models. Traction Control System will be offered as a new option for the Breakout®, Low Rider® S and Low Rider® ST models. Traction control is designed to prevent the rear wheel from excessive spinning under acceleration. The rider may turn traction control off using a button on the hand control.

Own the Fast Lane on the New Road Glide® 3 Trike

The all-new Road Glide® 3 model combines the advantages of three wheels and a load of hot rod attitude with the comfort, convenience and style of the frame-mounted Road Glide fairing. The rider will enjoy wind-and-weather protection for the long haul plus BOOM!™ Box GTS infotainment, with Milwaukee-Eight® 114 on-demand performance available with a twist of the throttle. The Road Glide 3 is a first for Harley-Davidson, and a new reason to never stop riding. Key Road Glide 3 features include: A frame mounted aerodynamic fairing features triple splitstream vents to help reduce rider helmet buffeting for improved comfort at highway speeds, dual Daymaker® LED headlamps for outstanding style and performance, and a low-profile windscreen for hot rod style.

The Boom!™ Box GTS 6.5-inch color TFT touch screen navigation/infotainment system powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, and supports standard Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile device that enables hands-free calling (requires Bluetooth headset).

Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels with machined details with exposed lug nuts on rear wheels and bobtail rear fenders. Choose menacing black or brilliant chrome finish in each color.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door; capacity is two cubic feet.

Electric reverse gear

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

Exhilarating New Nightster® Special Model

This new middle-weight contender amplifies the Nightster motorcycle riding experience with a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades. Exhilarating performance is delivered by the Revolution® Max 975T liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM. To minimize overall motorcycle weight the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis. Key Nightster® Special model features include: Passenger pillion and foot pegs enable two-up adventure.

Cast aluminum wheels with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Handlebar and 5-inch handlebar riser move hand controls two inches up and one inch back to put the rider in a commanding position on the motorcycle.

Four-inch round TFT screen displays all instrumentation and infotainment functions managed using buttons on the hand control array. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth®-equipped mobile device. Most infotainment functions also require a Bluetooth headset and speakers worn within a helmet. Using voice commands through the headset, the rider can receive or place calls through a mobile device. Navigation is supplied by the Harley-Davidson® App for iOS or Android downloaded into the rider’s mobile device. When navigation is enabled, the rider may select a moving map display or turn-by-turn map displayed on the screen, assisted by audio instructions through the headset.

Premium Brembo braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence. Single front brake with axial-mount four-piston caliper and 320mm rotor. The single rear brake features a floating single-piston caliper and 260mm rotor.

A 3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat moves the weight of fuel low in the chassis, which lowers the center of gravity for improved handling and easier lift off the side stand. The fuel fill is reached by lifting the hinged locking seat.

Selectable Ride Modes: Road, Sport, Rain or create a set of custom modes

Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System, and Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

All-LED lighting

Standard cruise control and USB charging port. Freewheeler® Model Goes Dark

The Freewheeler® model, an attitude-soaked, cruiser-inspired trike, gets a blacked-out restyle for 2023. The front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust all have black finishes in place of previous bright finishes. The result is a dramatic change in appearance that reinforces this model’s raw, hot-rod attitude. New Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels feature exposed rear-wheel lug nuts for performance styling. Rear 18-inch wheels replace 15-inch wheels to give the Freewheeler® model a dramatic new stance. Riding on three wheels has never been so awesome. Other features include: Milwaukee-Eight® 114 powertrain for on-demand power.

Electric reverse gear

Mini-ape handlebar for fists-in-the-wind attitude.

Classic custom bobtail rear fenders.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door for easy loading; capacity is 2 cubic feet.

Dual mufflers with slash-down tips

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

