WorldSBK Circuito de Navarra Spain Wildcard Racer

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 11.

Suzuki’s Naomichi Uramoto is to make his first World Superbike Championship appearance at the seventh round of the season at Circuito de Navarra in Spain.

The Japanese rider, who races in the Spanish Superbike (ESBK) Championship on his JEG Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 will make a Wildcard appearance at the event on August 20-22nd.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“I do not know what to expect, as this has been decided so suddenly, but I thank the team for giving me this great opportunity. Since this is my first time racing in the World Superbike Championship, I am looking forward to it. Since I have an ESBK race at the same circuit the following week, I will try to enjoy it thinking as it as a test for the following week.”