2020 Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast

Buffalo Chip, SD (June 9, 2020) – The 6th annual Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast, presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, is set to kick off the 80th Anniversary Sturgis Rally at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip CrossRoads. This celebrity-strewn Meet & Greet held Sunday, August 9, brings together custom builders and industry influencers to support veterans and new rider initiatives through Motorcycle Missions and AllKidsBike. It also features the unveiling of the 2020 Tiny Strider Customs.

In 2018, when the Breakfast added the feature of Tiny Custom Strider Bikes built by renowned builders, it caught industry attention all the way to the prominent Mecum Auction in Las Vegas. The 2020 Class celebrates women riders and builders. They are: Savannah Rose, Lena Fairless, Ashmore Ellis, Cris Sommer Simmons and JoAnn Bortles. Two all-female teams are also collaborating on Strider builds: Genevieve Schmitt, Erin Sills, Sarah Schilke & Tricia Szeulewski of WomenRidersNow; and the female build team of Motorcycle Missions spearheaded by Krystal Hess, an event beneficiary. Hall of Fame artist and builder Ron Finch rounds out the class.

Stock Strider Balance Bikes were sent to the Builders by Strider Sports International, manufacturer of balance bikes that inspire kids to ride. The resulting customs will be unveiled at the Flying Piston Breakfast and displayed at the Biker Belles Celebration and Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame induction.

In addition to an exclusive first look at the Strider Customs, Builder Breakfast ticket holders also enjoy a catered breakfast and silent auction of selected items—plus the chance to meet the Chip’s owner Rod “Woody” Woodruff, photographer Michael Lichter, emcee Patrick Jansen and the builders from the prestigious Motorcycles As Art exhibition, who are on hand to meet & greet. For 2020 this is an especially historic group including Dave Perewitz, Donnie Smith, Don Hotop, Cory Ness, Jeff Cochran, Cole Foster, Arlin Fatland, Brian Klock, Billy Lane and 30 more legacy customizers.

New to the Breakfast this year: a collection of one-off original skate deck art painted by known and emerging artists, joins the auction. You don’t want to miss this!

The Builder Breakfast, organized by The Flying Piston Benefit, takes place Sunday, August 9th in the Big Engine Bar at the free-access CrossRoads at the Buffalo Chip. Silent auction items are provided by Klock Werks, Biltwell, Twisted Fork & Spoon, Hot Leathers, Atomic Bob, Kirsh Helmets, Nash, Shurtape, Roy’s Toys, Mimi & Moto, The Leatherworks, CruzTools, The Quarto Group, Darren McKeag, Evel Knievel Museum, Kuryakyn and more.

A limited number of Flying Piston Builder Breakfast tickets are on sale now for $20 each at www.buffalochip.com/FlyingPiston