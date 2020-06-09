Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Heavy Rains and Mud Fighting at Salt Lake City

With heavy rains Saturday night and early that morning, the practice schedule was dropped to one qualifying session. When it came time for the Heat races the sun was out and the conditions on the track changed again. Both Barcia and Plessinger had a solid race finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, putting them in a good position going into the Main Event. However, the conditions changed once again as the rain picked up during the 250SX race, making for a challenging track in the 20-minute-plus-one-lap Main.

Barcia did not get the start he was hoping for and was pushed off track, putting him back in 16th. Undeterred, he put his head down and worked towards the front. As the laps and the track wore down, the Florida rider was on the heels of his teammate and made the pass to take 10th. Barcia was able to take another spot and had his eyes set on eighth, but he ran out of time and had to settle for ninth.

It was a different story for Plessinger. The sophomore supercross rider got off to a good start inside the top 10 and worked his way forwards to seventh. He was poised to challenge for sixth but got passed in the whoops and then started to struggle in the conditions and ultimately, was shuffled backwards. Although he was hoping for better, the 11th-place finish was his best result so far in the demanding conditions in Salt Lake City.

The team returns for more action at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Wednesday, June 10, for Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.