Team Suzuki Press Office – October 11.

The provisional 2022 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar has been released, comprising 21 Rounds from March to November and including visits to two new venues in Indonesia and Finland.

All dates and events, as well as the attendance of spectators, are subject to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation and the approval of various government and local authorities in each country.

2022 PROVISIONAL MotoGP™ CALENDAR:

Rd 1: March 6: Losail / Qatar.

Rd 2: March 20: Mandalika / Indonesia.

Rd 3: April 3: Termas de Río Hondo / Argentina.

Rd 4: April 10: Circuit of the Americas / Texas.

Rd 5: April 24: Portimão / Portugal.

Rd 6: May 1: Jerez / Spain.

Rd 7: May 15: Le Mans / France.

Rd 8: May 29: Mugello / Italy.

Rd 9: June 5: Barcelona / Spain.

Rd 10: June 19: Sachsenring / Germany.

Rd 11: June 26: Assen / Netherlands.

Rd 12: July 10: KymiRing / Finland.

Rd 13: August 7 : Silverstone / GB.

Rd 14: August 21: Red Bull Ring / Austria.

Rd 15: September 11: Aragón / Spain.

Rd 16: September 18: Misano / San Marino.

Rd 17: October 2: Motegi / Japan.

Rd 18: October 9: Buriram / Thailand.

Rd 19: October 23: Phillip Island / Australia.

Rd 20: October 30: Sepang / Malaysia.

Rd 21: November 13: Valencia / Spain.

2022 PROVISIONAL TEST DATES:

1: Shakedown Test: 31st January – 2nd February.

2: Sepang Test: 5th – 6th February.

3: Mandalika Test: 11th – 13th February.

4: Jerez Test: 22nd – 24th February.