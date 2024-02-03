2024 Pro Motocross Awards Inaugural Gary Jones Cup

Since its inception, the Gary Jones Cup has become an artifact of Pro Motocross’ storied legacy, bearing the names of every single racer to capture a 125cc/250cc championship, which started in 1974. The trophy is a who’s who of American motocross history, featuring the likes of Broc Glover (1977-1979), Mark Barnett (1980-1982), Ricky Carmichael (1997-1999), and Ryan Villopoto (2006-2008), the only riders to capture three consecutive championships in the smaller displacement. The list of titleholders also includes modern era stars and newly inducted AMA Hall of Famers like Travis Pastrana (2000), James Stewart (2002 & 2004), Grant Langston (2003) and Ryan Dungey (2009), in addition to current elite racers like Eli Tomac (2013), Cooper Webb (2016), Aaron Plessinger (2018), Adam Cianciarulo (2019), Dylan Ferrandis (2020), and the Lawrence brothers, Jett (2021-2022) and Hunter (2023).

“When I raced the series in 1972 no one knew it would go on to become the Pro Motocross Championship since it was integrated into the Inter-Am series. So, when I won the title no one seemed to care. It was the same for 1973 and 1974,” explained Jones. “When I learned about the presentation (in Anaheim), I couldn’t believe it. My girlfriend secretly helped put it together with MX Sports Pro Racing as a surprise. I was flabbergasted. I had won trophies for winning Nationals, but I never received championships trophies. I was even nominated for the AMA Hall of Fame (in 2000) and never knew it. I was kind of the first for a lot of that stuff, but now with the media, social media, and the internet I feel more recognized and celebrated than ever before. I’ve received so many well wishes. It’s all been incredibly surreal and I’m just so grateful to continue to receive such strong support after all these years.”

With the original Gary Jones Cup now in possession of the man himself, MX Sports Pro Racing is in the process of developing a new version of the Gary Jones Cup ahead of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The same process is also being undertaken for a new Edison Dye Cup. The original 450 Class trophy is currently in the possession of American Honda following Jett Lawrence’s historic perfect season as premier class rookie with Team Honda HRC.