Happy Holidays from the Total Motorcycle family! Christmas, parties, socialness, food, friends, family, presents, eggnog, gifts, music, carol singing, being joyous and thankful are all wonderful times to share together that will create long lasting memories for years to come. Get out, visit family and friends, hug and celebrate together. Happiness will always triumph over fear, a smile is 100x more powerful than a frown and a hug can heal even the most lonely of hearts.

May the snow be light, the sun be warm and friends and family be happy.

Thank you for being part of our Total Motorcycle family in 2021 and we look forward to supporting, helping and offering you another great motorcycling year in 2022!

See at www.totalmotorcycle.com

Mike Le Pard & The TMW Staff

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!