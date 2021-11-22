All-New 2022 Honda Motorcycle Magic just in time for the holidays! With so many amazing must-see 2022 motorcycle models arriving, Honda has released quite a few game-changers. One of the BIG shockers is the LOSS of MANUAL transmissions! Read that again. Shocker aside, 5 new Gold Wings 2022 Honda Gold Wing, Wing DCT, Tour DCT, Wing Tour, Tour DCT Airbag, 100% new 2022 Honda Navi, amazing NC750X DCT and NC750X, very first DCT cruiser 2022 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT and manual Rebel 1100. The 3rd shocker is say “good-bye” to sportbikes as the 2022 Honda CBR600RR ABS and 2022 Honda CBR600RR is currently only available for American’s now. I never thought I would see the end of the 600cc Honda CBR sportbike and returning for 2022 is the Honda Fury!

Times and trendz are a-cha-changing but the motorcycle’s keep on rollin’, rollin’, rollin’.

Check out all our 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides…the BEST you’ll find on the entire internet or your money back. Keep checking daily as more and more models are arriving! Aren’t new models awesome?

American Honda confirmed today that the Navi miniMOTO will be offered in the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. Small, accessible, enjoyable and priced extremely competitively, the Navi appeals to a wide range of customers, especially those just learning to ride. The model has a fuel-efficient, user-friendly 110cc engine and an automatic transmission – so no shift lever or clutch lever. The look is sporty and fun, and the seat has a low, 30.1 inch height, so most riders can touch the ground with both feet. The combination is a bike that’s nimble for navigating city traffic, easy to carry on an RV bumper rack and lightweight to simplify maneuvering into tight parking spots. There’s even a storage bin for stowing a jacket, snack or textbooks. Already very popular in some markets, the Navi is now available in the United States.

“From the original Cub to the Grom, Honda has a proud legacy of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders, and the Navi is set to extend that trend even further,” said Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager at American Honda. “This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability – all for well under $2,000. We’re pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the U.S.”

The Navi will be on display at this weekend’s IMS Outdoors motorcycle show in Costa Mesa, California, where it will also be among the models included in the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro experience, giving new riders an opportunity to try motorcycling.

Honda also confirmed the return of five additional on-road models for the new model year: the Gold Wing tourer and NC750X adventure tourer, the Rebel 1100 and Fury cruisers, and the CBR600RR sport bike. Most of these models are available in multiple trim levels, and some are offered in new colors for 2022.

Introducing the new 2022 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

– 2022 Honda CBR1000RR ABS

– 2022 Honda CBR1000RR

– 2022 Honda CBR600RR ABS – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR600RR – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR650R

– 2022 Honda CBR500R – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR500R ABS^ – New model

– 2022 Honda CBR300R ABS

– 2022 Honda CBR300R – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR125R

Neo-Sports Cafe

– 2022 Honda CB1000R – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CB1000R Black Edition – (USA, Europe)

– 2022 Honda CB650R ABS

– 2022 Honda CB350

– 2022 Honda CB300R ABS

Sport

– 2022 Honda CB500F ABS^ – New model

– 2022 Honda CB125F

Touring

– 2022 Honda NT1100 – New model

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing (Canada)

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing DCT

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag

Cruiser

– 2022 Honda Shadow Phantom – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Shadow Aero – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Shadow Aero ABS – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Rebel 1100

– 2022 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT

– 2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE

– 2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

– 2022 Honda Rebel 500 – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Rebel 300 ABS

– 2022 Honda Rebel 300

Chopper

– 2022 Honda Fury

Adventure

– 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT^ – New model

– 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports^ – New model

– 2022 Honda Africa Twin DCT^ – New model

– 2022 Honda Africa Twin^ – New model

– 2022 Honda NC750X DCT

– 2022 Honda NC750X

– 2022 Honda XR650L

– 2022 Honda CB500X ABS^ – New model

– 2022 Honda CRF300 Rally

MiniMOTO

– 2022 Honda Monkey ABS – New model

– 2022 Honda Super Cub C125

– 2022 Honda Trail 125 ABS

– 2022 Honda Navi – New model

– 2022 Honda Grom – New model

– 2022 Honda Grom ABS – New model

Dual Sport

– 2022 Honda X-ADV

– 2022 Honda XR650L

– 2022 Honda CRF450RL

– 2022 Honda CRF300L

– 2022 Honda CRF300L Rally

– 2022 Honda CRF250L ABS (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF250L (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF250L Rally ABS (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF250L Rally (USA)

Scooters

– 2022 Honda ADV150 – New model

– 2022 Honda Ruckus

– 2022 Honda Metropolitan

– 2022 Honda SH350i

– 2022 Honda SH Mode 125

– 2022 Honda PCX125

– 2022 Honda PCX150 (USA)

– 2022 Honda PCX150 ABS (USA)

Trail

– 2022 Honda CRF450X (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF250F

– 2022 Honda CRF125F

– 2022 Honda CRF125FB Big Wheel

– 2022 Honda CRF110F

– 2022 Honda CRF50F

Competition

– 2022 Honda CRF450RWE

– 2022 Honda CRF450R

– 2022 Honda CRF450R-S – New model (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF450RX

– 2022 Honda CRF250R – New model

– 2022 Honda CRF250RX – New model

– 2022 Honda CRF150R

– 2022 Honda CRF150R Expert Big Wheel

– 2022 Honda Montesa Cota 301RR – New model