ALL-NEW FIM EUROPE JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to be partnering with an exciting new motocross series in 2021 – the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship. Created in conjunction with InFront Moto Racing, this ground-breaking five-round series will endorse e-powered motorsport and showcase the capabilities of e-technology to a global audience.

As pioneers of electric mobility, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ EE 5 represents the brand’s vision for the future. First unveiled to the public in late 2018 following many years of testing and development, the revolutionary EE 5 was added to the motocross line-up for MY20, changing the face of junior motocross and marking the first step into e-mobility for Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship creates a truly unique opportunity for aspiring young racers to develop their talents. Competing on the same circuits as their MXGP heroes with a racing format that mirrors the FIM Motocross World Championship, up to 40 competitors will contest two motos at each round with the series. Should the championship winner be a Husqvarna rider, the lucky individual will get the chance to spend time with one of our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams, at the end of the season. Additionally, all Husqvarna EE 5 mounted competitors will receive branded wear including a t-shirt, cap, umbrella, drink bottle and pit board.

As one of the first motorcycle manufacturers to develop true-performance, electric-powered motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles remains fully committed to e-mobility development and supports the introduction of this new FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship series. Open to competitors aged 6-8 years old who ride EE 5 machinery, the championship allows for the innovative machine to be used within an FIM recognised series for the very first time.

Kicking off in Italy in September at the biggest motocross race in the world, the FIM Motocross of Nations, the remaining events will take place alongside four FIM Motocross World Championship rounds across Europe with the champion set to be crowned in Portugal on October 24. To compete for the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship title riders must compete in a minimum of three rounds.

Riders interested in the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship can learn more and secure their place by visiting the series official website – www.junioremotocross.com

Federico Valentini – Husqvarna Motorcycles Head of Global Marketing: “There is no questioning the fact that electric mobility is becoming an ever-present reality. And that motorcycle sport as we know it is starting to evolve. This electric-powered future is hugely important to Husqvarna Motorcycles. The FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship is a key step towards highlighting that a cleaner, all-electric future is an exciting one, and we truly believe this series will shine a very positive light on the capabilities of our Husqvarna EE 5.”

Calendar – 2021 FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship

Round 1: 26 Sep Motocross of Nations – Mantova, Italy​

Round 2: 3 Oct MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 10 Oct MXGP of France – Lacapelle Marival

Round 4: 17 Oct MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadu​ – Arroyomolinos

Round 5: 24 Oct MXGP of Portugal – Agueda