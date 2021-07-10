SUZUKI CONFIDENT FOR KNOCKHILL BRITISH SUPERBIKES

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 8.

Buildbase Suzuki riders Danny Kent, Gino Rea and Tim Neave are feeling confident ahead of this weekend’s Bennetts British Superbike second round at Knockhill after a positive preseason test at the venue and learnings taken from the previous round at Oulton Park.

Despite two crashes at Oulton Park, Kent hasn’t been feeling downbeat, taking positives from the information and experienced gathered as he continues to develop as a Superbike rider. His teammate, Rea, heads to Knockhill in a similar position, having made huge strides at Oulton Park with the setup of his GSX-R1000R that improved his pace over the course of the weekend.



Danny Kent:

“I’m feeling good and think we can have a stronger weekend at Knockhill than we did at Oulton, for sure. Round one, the results don’t look too good on paper but I learned a lot, and we know the area we struggled in and what to do to improve. We also had a good test at Knockhill during preseason. It’s another track for me that I haven’t got a lot of experience at but I have confidence in the team to put a good bike underneath me, and if we can work well in practice in a couple of areas I’m hopeful we can have a more successful weekend.”

Gino Rea:

“Oulton has been a difficult track for us so I’ve been keen to get to round two and go again. We struggled a bit with the bike over race distance at Oulton but we made changes that gave us a boost and our pace was much better from race one to race three. If we can take the things we learned there and add that to what we took away from a positive preseason test at Knockhill, I think we can have a much better weekend. I was just hoping we’d get a dry weekend but the forecast isn’t looking too kind… typical Scotland!”

Tim Neave’s National Superstock campaign started with a solid fifth place at Oulton Park, but after ending the preseason test on the pace he heads to Scotland confident of his chances of coming away with his first podium of the season.

Tim Neave:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Knockhill. I scored my first ever podium there and it’s been a happy hunting ground in the past. I’m also excited to get going to build on the performance from Oulton. It was a solid start and fifth was good but the gap to the front bothered me. We know what to improve and think we have the answer; we just didn’t have another race to try it at Oulton. But that said, the problem we had at Oulton we kind of expected but we didn’t have it at the test at Knockhill, so hopefully we’ll be good to go. That test was positive and we were well on the pace. I’m also looking forward to having two races on Sunday, as it’s a good chance to experience the Superbike format. I’m confident we can be in the hunt for the podium in both.”