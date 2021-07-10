KTM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INFRONT MOTO RACING FOR NEW FIM EUROPE JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES

This exciting new European racing series, which will take place alongside the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship, is a new category being introduced to develop the next generation of racers aboard electrically powered junior motocross machines. KTM is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the e-mobility sector; as global market leaders in offroad motorcycles along with a long-standing commitment to developing young talent, the new championship provides KTM with an ideal partnership opportunity thanks to its perfect synergy with the Austrian manufacturer’s READY TO RACE philosophy and futuristic vision.

In addition to both the inclusion of the KTM SX-E 5 in KTM Junior Supercross exhibition races within the AMA Supercross Championship, and the possibility to race with this model in the Mini-E category in the US junior championships, the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship is an important next step for KTM in e-powered international motocross competition. The new five-round championship for riders aged 6-8 years old, which begins at the FIM Motocross of Nations in Italy in September, offers the chance for youth riders to develop their skills on Grand Prix circuits on the same weekend as the best motocross athletes in the world and competitors are eligible to compete onboard the KTM SX-E 5.

The winner of the 2021 FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship series will receive an ultra-exclusive and very special prize – a three-day opportunity with a factory race team. If the 2021 champion is a KTM SX-E 5 racer, they will receive exclusive access and a tailor-made training experience with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and its world championship athletes like no other. Additionally, KTM’s involvement with the series means that all young racers competing aboard KTM machinery will be provided with a special entry package comprising of a branded cap, bottle, t-shirt, umbrella and pit-board. All junior racers entered into the class will also be offered the chance to attend talks and track walks (during race weekends) hosted by some of the best professionals in the business. The on-track sessions for the new class will feature a free and timed practice, followed by two motos on an adapted version of each Grand Prix track.

KTM’s dedicated e-technology team in R&D have been working on e-mobility products since the mid-2000s. Models such as the KTM FREERIDE E-SX and E-XC were originally announced nearly 10 years ago, followed by the KTM FREERIDE E-SM in 2015. Since then, KTM has remained committed to this sector; creating READY TO RACE machines powered by futuristic, state-of-the-art electric technology. The KTM SX-E 5 was launched in 2019, offering a premium READY TO RACE product for junior riders that provides major advantages in terms of adaptability for the young and aspiring racer. KTM then applied an extra pulse to its advanced e-mobility line-up in early 2021 with the introduction of the FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. KTM’s involvement with FIM Europe’s new Junior e-Motocross category is the next chapter in its e-mobility journey.

Florian Burguet, Vice President KTM Global Marketing

“At the very heart of KTM AG and its brands has always been our passion for introducing new people to offroad racing and the development of junior racers, which is why this new FIM Europe Junior series is incredibly important to us. Many of today’s professional racers, regardless of the brand they currently represent, began their racing journey on one of our Sportminicycles. Thanks to a complete motocross product line-up, young racers can begin their career on our junior bikes and continue their pathway on both 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke technology into the top tier of Grand Prix Motocross or Supercross. However, as the global offroad market leader, we feel it is KTM AG’s responsibility to support, promote and accelerate the implementation of electric motocross vehicles amongst young racers and offer alternative forms of racing. This is the start of a new chapter and we are happy to embrace the possibilities with our partnership with Infront Moto Racing for the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship, as it offers a new stepping-stone in the development of the motocross stars of tomorrow.”

David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO

“As promoter of the MXGP World Championship, Infront Moto Racing is very proud about this announcement. KTM AG and its brands have always been a leader in motocross. This new challenge leads us into the future of our sport and will be the first step onto a new path. Always related to the development of young talent, we are very excited to use the MXGP Grand Prix weekend to develop new technologies and we have no doubt that this new category will grow in the upcoming years. I would also like to thank FIM Europe for their great support.”

Martin de Graaff, FIM Europe President

“This is a new development for young riders in the Motocross Championship. FIM Europe appreciates this step from KTM AG and Infront Moto Racing. It will be amazing for Junior riders to start their career in this way. This new championship fits in with the philosophy of KTM AG and its brands very well and the future of motorsports in general is depending on developments in a technical way of all kinds of energy sources. We are looking forward to the first races in this new Junior e-Motocross Championship.”