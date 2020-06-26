Track Day Corner Carving 101. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to ride a super cool race bike? Racing, sliding, corner carving, cheering crowds, standing on the podium and winning a trophy? AMA, BSB, Flat Track, MotoGP, Moto America, MXGP, Supercross, WorldSBK, WorldSSP are just some of the popular races you could become a professional racer in! Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday brings you want you need to get your first step into the racing scene thanks to schools like the Royal Enfield Slide School. Get on a real track, ride a real cool race bike for hours and learn from the pros.

I can’t imagine a more fun way to spend a Friday!

Inspiration Friday: Track Day Corner Carving 101

Learn To Slide

Flat tracking is a fun, emerging and accessible form of motorcycling which is among the fastest growing motorsports in the World. Royal Enfield is launching SLIDESCHOOL, in collaboration with Moto Anatomy to provide the ultimate intro to flat track experience in a 3.5 hours tracking course. Developing the fundamentals to breakdown the slide technique used by professional riders in the American Flat Track series along with amateurs across North America. This program is designed to provide you with the knowledge that takes riders a lifetime to figure out on their own, the slide is an art and once experienced its hard to get away from the feeling.

Keep in mind: This course is a beginner to intermediate Intro to Flat Track. Times, locations, and terrain will vary as more details are finalized. Click the buttons below to stay informed or to get more insight into Moto Anatomys affiliation with Flat Track.

Duration: 3.5 Hours

Terrain: 1/5th Mile Clay Oval Track

Price: $250 (Includes FT411)

Flat Tracking

Flat Track is the oldest form of motorcycle racing, ranging from 1/10th of a mile ovals to mile long ovals with speeds up to 135 mph on dirt. The tracks vary in consistency with multiple forms of material on the surface from clay based to crushed limestone. The technique of riding these tracks also changes slightly, making flat track a sport that is easy to ride, but hard to master. Riders of all ages take part in flat track riding and racing, bikes range from 50cc to 800cc, riders will hit top speeds on the straight of the oval before they lean over and slide into the corner to make a 180 degree left hand corner and race back down the other straightaway. The “slide” into the corner is the signature of flat track track. Flat track motorcycles are essentially strip down versions of stock motorcycles and are devoid of a front brake. Flat Track is not only the fastest growing motorsport in the world and rightfully so, it is reasonably easy to learn, involves a comparatively low set up cost and is a whole lot of fun. Royal Enfield Slide school aims to introduce/help/assist in understanding the nuances of this sport and together build something great with our school partners.

The Motorcycle

The Himalayan is perhaps our most versatile motorcycle. It has been developed on the back of decades of experience in the Himalayas. Attributes such as the half-duplex split-cradle frame, long travel suspension, rider-focussed ergonomics, the LS410 motor and the fact that it effortlessly lends itself to customisation make it the perfect motorcycle for your first sliding experience.

Designed With Experts S&S

S&S has a proven track record (literally!) in American Flat Track and has taken that expertise and applied it to the Himalayan. In tuning the Himalayan for track use, the obligatory 19″ rims have been added, as has a high-mount exhaust and carbon fiber seat unit. Every bit of unnecessary road equipment has been removed, and a lightweight Full Spectrum Power battery, which reduces the total bike weight to approximately 164 kg (360 lbs), has been added. The frame remains stock with no mods to the sub-frame, perfectly fitting within the seat unit.

Kit Details

• Sprocketting by S&S means that the motorcycle is both lighter and faster than stock

• 19″ rims front and back with slide worthy tyres from Dunlop

• Customised side panels and seat for perfect flat track ergonomics

• A performance exhaust system by S&S cycles

• Performance Air Filters by K&NSpecs

MILWAUKEE, Wis (June 24, 2020) — August will mark the return to racing for American Flat Track (AFT) and Royal Enfield. Royal Enfield will debut its FT racer at AFT Rounds 5 & 6 on August 28-29, when Moto Anatomy’s Johnny Lewis takes the track for the first time in the Production Twins class.

Lewis planned to unveil the concept FT at the Daytona AFT round in March, but due to the crisis, the races were rescheduled. Despite the AFT season being temporarily postponed, Lewis is logging hours at his Center Hill, Florida training facility on the Royal Enfield FT concept. With the help of Royal Enfield, Harris Performance and S&S Cycle, the development of the FT has continued. Lewis will officially present the Royal Enfield FT at Volusia County Speedway on July 17.

“The Royal Enfield FT concept has already shown promise so far.” said rider and team owner Johnny Lewis. “We’re already seeing great results from the motorcycle. The team at Harris Performance and Royal Enfield have done a great job with the chassis, and we’ve already begun working through small adjustments based on my feedback. With the way the schedule is shaping out with small tracks, we could surprise many people.”

Lewis will be joined by the all-female BUILD TRAIN RACE participants at the Atlanta Short Track race at Dixie Speedway October 2-3 and the AFT season finale in Daytona Beach October 15-16. During these rounds, the women will conduct a special exhibition aboard their custom INT650 flat track motorcycles as part of the AFT event schedule.

Fans will also have multiple opportunities to ride Royal Enfield motorcycles during the AFT season. The full lineup of Royal Enfield motorcycles will be available for rides throughout the remainder of the AFT season to consumers with a valid motorcycle license. Additionally, Lewis will host a Royal Enfield Slide School at select rounds. During the Slide School sessions, participants will receive coaching from Lewis and learn the basics of flat track aboard track prepped FT411 Himalayan motorcycles.

2020 Slide School Dates

July 19: Center Hill, FL following Volusia AFT

August 8: Cleveland, OH

September 13: Gettysburg, PA following Williams Grove AFT

October 6: Travelers Rest, SC

October 18: Center Hill, FL following Daytona AFT

To learn more about the demo tour and the Slide School program, visit www.royalenfield.com/us/en/himalayan-flat-track/

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 110 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.