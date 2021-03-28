Autogrill is official partner of Ducati Corse in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship

The company, a leader in on-the-move catering, confirms its partnership with Ducati Corse and is the official sponsor of the Ducati Lenovo Team.

The Autogrill logo on the team’s apparel all through the MotoGP 2021 season

Milan, 25th March 2021 – Autogrill, the world’s leader in catering services for travelling people, confirms its partnership with Ducati, started in 2019, for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship as well.



The agreement between Italy’s heritage brand and the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer will see Autogrill standing on the Ducati Lenovo Team’s side in all the races of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, starting with the very first one, due in Qatar on 28th March this year.



The Autogrill logo will be visible on the apparel of the team and the official riders Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia. It will also be featured on the backdrop of the interviews and in the hospitality area.



There is a lot of red on the new Ducati bikes’ liveries, a colour shared by both brands.



The Autogrill Group

Autogrill is the world’s leading operator of catering services for travellers. Doing business in 30 countries with over 60,000 employees manages about 4,000 outlets in about 1,000 locations. It operates mainly through concession contracts in the main travel channels with a selective presence in shopping centres, trade fairs, and cultural sites. The Company manages, either directly or under license, a portfolio of over 300 international and local brands.