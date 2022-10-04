Been a fan of rollercoasters? Portimao is no different!

Last European Round for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team in Portimao

After a returning to the podium at the Catalan round, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is looking forward to the ninth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodromo do Algarve, Portugal.

 

Previously in Catalunya, Garrett Gerloff enjoyed a remarkable weekend with a strong qualifying performance and a stunning podium in a sensational Race 1 performance.

Therefore, the American rider heads to Portugal looking to continue his superb form, aiming to once again fight for a top result on the ‘roller coaster’ Portimao circuit.

On the other side of the box, Kohta Nozane continued to improve his performance throughout the Barcelona weekend. In Portugal, the Japanese rider will fight hard to translate his pace and progression into better results.

After the Friday practice sessions and the Tissot Superpole, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (WEST) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Garrett Gerloff
“I’ve always been a fan of rollercoasters and Portimao is no different! Excited to head back to a warmer part of Europe on such unique track; one that I’ve enjoyed and had good speed in the past. Hopefully this year we’ll put everything together to get a strong result there and fight for a top position. It’s going to be cool to head into this weekend because my old team are racing with Jake Gagne! It should be a good atmosphere and I’m excited for it.”

Kohta Nozane
“It won’t be an easy weekend, Portimao is a demanding track that feels like being on a roller coaster. Anyway, last year we learned a lot of things and we want to demonstrate it throughout this weekend. I will do my best from Friday to build a strong weekend.”

