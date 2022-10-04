CALIFORNIA NATIVE INKS TWO-YEAR SUPERCROSS AND MOTOCROSS DEAL

Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team: “My goal for as long as I can remember was to get a full-time 450 ride and I’m so grateful that I’ve got that now! The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is a very well established, winning team with a great program behind it. When I began talking with the team, they were very confident in the future they could provide and they believed in me, which is obviously really important to me. I’m excited to see how I can progress in the 450 class full-time with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew.”
Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “I am very happy that we were able to add Christian to our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program. The level of talent that Christian has displayed over the years is very evident and it’s exciting to now be a part of. I believe that Christian is really maturing as a racer and his championship last year is proof of that. We are more than happy to have him on the team and can’t wait to get to work.”