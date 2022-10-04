CALIFORNIA NATIVE INKS TWO-YEAR SUPERCROSS AND MOTOCROSS DEAL

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to welcome Christian Craig to the team’s 450 lineup in both AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship racing. Inking a two-year deal, the California native will remain with the team through the 2024 race season.

The 2022 250SX Western Champion will step into the 450 cc division full-time in 2023 aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, making his official debut at the Anaheim I season opener on January 7. As a consistent front-runner in the 250 class over the years, Craig is no stranger to the premier class as he holds one overall-podium and 16 top-five finishes in 450 SX and MX competition.



Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team: “My goal for as long as I can remember was to get a full-time 450 ride and I’m so grateful that I’ve got that now! The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is a very well established, winning team with a great program behind it. When I began talking with the team, they were very confident in the future they could provide and they believed in me, which is obviously really important to me. I’m excited to see how I can progress in the 450 class full-time with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew.”



Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “I am very happy that we were able to add Christian to our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program. The level of talent that Christian has displayed over the years is very evident and it’s exciting to now be a part of. I believe that Christian is really maturing as a racer and his championship last year is proof of that. We are more than happy to have him on the team and can’t wait to get to work.”