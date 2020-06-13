Better than Netflix as Motorrad Tours goes Live

At Motorrad Tours we have been supporting our customers throughout the Crisis. When tours have been cancelled every customer has been offered their choice of a full refund or a transfer. Refunds have been paid within 48 hours. Want to see what our customers think of our handling of the crisis?

Lockdowns may be easing but our support remains just as strong, so for the remainder of 2020 we are introducing new booking terms to give you comfort and certainty. The new terms for tours in 2020 are

We will review all tours at latest six weeks prior to departure to ensure your safety, that there is no undue quarantine process and we can go!

Pay your balance only after we have reviewed and confirmed the tour

Deposit is fully refundable until you pay your balance (normally six weeks prior to departure)

Even if the tour is proceeding, if you are not comfortable travelling you can transfer or receive a full refund prior to paying your balance.

So is there any reason not to reserve your place to ride in 2020?

Mountains: Picos and Asturias

16 – 25 October 2020

This ever popular nine day tour in Northern Spain and Portugal focusses on the incredible, quiet, grippy roads of the regions mountains. But not at the expense of your comfort. Paradors abound and two nights on a vineyard on the banks of the Douro, complete with wine tasting and tour of the cellars make this an un-missable way to end the riding year. Limited places remain…

Highlands and Islands: Scotland

30 Aug – 06 Sept 2020

Looking to stay closer to home? Our Highlands and Islands Tour is just the thing. Starting and ending in Edinburgh this tour rides, Loch Ness, Bealach na Ba – The famous Pass of Cattle, takes you onto the Isle of Skye and back to Edinburgh via iconic Glencoe. Staying in lovely Inns and taking you off the tourist track this tour is a riders delight. Don’t miss out…

Fancy something else in 2020?

Andalucia Short Break

Annecy and the Alps

Greek Short Break

High Sierras and High Cities

Jewels of Japan

Mountains: Alps

The Buddha Route: Thailand

You Go Slavia

Ride to the End of the World: Patagonia

16 Nov – 05 Dec 2020

Isolation seems to have been the message of 2020. Ride in Patagonia with us and experience a good isolation as we traverse this incredible wilderness region. National Parks abound as we track the Andes to Ushuaia – Fin Del Mundo. “This is a must do “bucket list” trip for any serious adventure motor cyclist.” said Richard F in 2017 – He is not wrong.

Explore Morocco

26 Sept – 11 Oct 2020

Explore Morocco gives you two full weeks to explore this enchanting and beguiling country. Days off to wander Marrakech and Fes, riding the Tiz n Test and Tiz n Tichca passes, dining in a Berber camp in the Sahara, it is an action packed fortnight not to be missed. If you don’t have two weeks to spare there are still some places on the fly-ride

Marrakech Express 25 Oct – 1 Nov

Or something new for 2021?

Carpathian Mountains Romania

The Trans Alpina, Transforgarasan,

Transylvania and more

Ultimate Wild West

The best of the wild west of the USA – Grand

Canyon, Death Valley, Yellowstone, Vegas…