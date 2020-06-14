Sim Racing: Nordschleife Perfect Strategy, Fast Laps and Faultless Performance

Munich. On Thursday, BMW works driver Bruno Spengler (CAN) celebrated his title win in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series, before delivering another victorious performance on Saturday. Together with Team BMW Bank and his team-mates Nils Koch and Kay Kaschube (both GER) on the virtual Nürburgring-Nordschleife (GER), Spengler secured a second victory in the Digital Nürburgring Endurance Series powered by VCO. The trio won the sixth race of the season, the H&R 3-hour race, with the #107 BMW Z4 GT3.

Spengler had finished seventh in qualifying for Saturday’s race. A perfect strategy, fast laps and a faultless performance saw Spengler, Koch and Kaschube improve steadily as the race progressed. The #107 BMW Z4 GT3 moved into the lead around 40 minutes from the end, claiming a comfortable victory by finishing 22 seconds ahead of the closest challenger. Team BMW Bank is the first crew to record two wins this season.

Alongside Spengler, other BMW works drivers were also competing in the BMW Z4 GT3 once again: Martin Tomczyk, Jens Klingmann (both GER), Jesse Krohn (FIN), John Edwards (USA), Connor De Phillippi (USA) and Nick Yelloly (GBR).

In addition, the digital BMW M4 GT4 made its first appearance in the SP10 class. Five teams were competing with the car, including the BS+HYPE team with a familiar face; BMW works driver Timo Glock (GER) made his race debut on the Nordschleife in the #307 BMW M4 GT4. He shared driving duties with BMW Sports Trophy ‘Rookie of the Year’ Marius Zug (GER). On their first appearance together, the pair finished eleventh in their class.

Reactions to the sixth race in the DNLS powered by VCO:

Bruno Spengler: “I am delighted. After claiming the title in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series on Thursday, celebrating our second win in the DNLS powered by VCO with my team-mates from Team BMW Bank today is something special. It is great for me to have Nils Koch and Kay Kaschube as team-mates, as they are just fantastic and I can learn so much from them. The strategy today was the key to our success. It was very important to stay out of the traffic and the tyres deteriorated very quickly. We had a plan for me to drive seven laps, followed by seven for Nils and eight for Kay, and that worked perfectly. It was just as important to stay out of trouble and take extra care at the start and through the first turns, as that is where you can lose it all. Thanks to both guys, they were super-fast, super-consistent, and it is a great result. It was a great Saturday.”

Timo Glock: “My race debut on the Nordschleife was a lot of fun. I did have to get used to the BMW M4 GT4 to start with, as I had been testing with the – real – BMW M4 DTM on the Nürburgring last week. You notice the difference in downforce even in the simulation. I was really happy, considering that that was my first appearance on the Nordschleife. I left the car in one piece and got through my stint well. Marius Zug was behind the wheel for qualifying, the start and the final stint. I did make his life a bit difficult as I kept failing to notice that I had gone outside the track limits, which is why he was subjected to a drive-through penalty. Nonetheless, it was great fun and really cool. I am looking forward to maybe getting another chance to drive in a race like this.”