BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador 2024 to Race in SRO GT World Challenge Championship

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – February 26, 2024…BMW of North America, LLC announced today that Samantha Tan, the 26-year-old Asian-Canadian driver and co-owner of Samantha Tan (ST) Racing, will continue to support BMW M in 2024 as BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador with appearances at events in North America and Europe. She will also return to compete in the 2024 SRO GT World Challenge America series co-driving a BMW M4 GT3 with Neil Verhagen in the Pro-Am class. Last year, in their first weekend together, Tan and Verhagen finished second in both rounds at VIRginia International Raceway.

“Finding the right words to convey my excitement and the significance of this moment is a challenge,” shared Samantha Tan. “Being a lifelong enthusiast of BMW, I am thrilled to continue my role as an official brand ambassador for BMW M Motorsport in 2024. This journey has been a dream realized, and it fills me with immense pride to represent BMW and race in their colors. I am eager to start this exhilarating season ahead and look forward to our continued growth and success.”

In addition to her GT3 duties, Samantha will race a BMW M4 GT4 in a SRO GT America series race during the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend on April 19 – 21. Tan will also race a BMW M4 GT4 at select Nürburgring races this summer. Released on Feb. 22, the latest episode of BMW M Motorsport’s Mbedded series features Samantha and her life on and off the track

“We are very pleased to re-sign Samantha for another year sharing her passion for the BMW M brand with the world,” stated Adam McGregor, BMW NA Motorsport Manager. “Sam’s approachability and boundless energy allows her to inspire fans of BMW M in a very unique way. Sam and ST Racing had a very successful 2023 and we’re excited to build on that success in 2024.”

ST Racing was established in 2017, winning championships in the Pirelli World Challenge and the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the team exported their North American success to win the 2021 24H Series overall championship. The next year, ST Racing moved up to the GT3 class, making history after taking the first ever overall win for BMW’s new M4 GT3 at the 2022 12 Hours of Mugello.

