Surgery unfortunately disrupting Rookie campaign in 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing recruit Guillem Farres sustained a broken femur in a crash while training in Florida on Tuesday, requiring surgery and unfortunately disrupting his rookie campaign in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship.

The Spaniard has been impressive across the opening two rounds of the 250SX East series, finishing eighth on debut in Detroit and then backing that result up with P9 on the weekend in Arlington.

Farres first arrived in the U.S. during the 2022 season and was a revelation outdoors, before getting the opportunity to join Rockstar Energy Husqvarna on the FC 250 Rockstar Edition this year and adding Supercross to his schedule for the first time.

The 20-year-old had been preparing for this weekend’s Daytona Supercross when the incident occurred. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery and then will begin to work on his recovery, with further updates to be released in due course.

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: "Guillem is one of the most liked riders in the industry that I have ever worked with. I am completely gutted that he had an unfortunate crash today while testing at the Baker's Factory. He is not only tough, but he is strong, and we will support him in every way to get him back at the races doing what he loves."

Lining up alongside Malcolm Stewart with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in this weekend’s eighth round of the season at the famed Daytona International Speedway will be Casey Cochran, the 17-year-old contesting the Supercross Futures category.