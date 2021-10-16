BSB Bennetts British Superbike season finale at Brands Hatch

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 15.

Leon Jeacock will partner Gino Rea aboard a GSX-R1000R superbike in the Buildbase Suzuki team this weekend at the Bennetts British Superbike season finale at Brands Hatch.

Jeacock boasts a wealth of superstock experience aboard a GSX-R, and will make the step up this weekend after a successful outing on the Superbike at the Stars of Darley meeting at Darley Moor where he took the win.



Leon Jeacock:

“I’m really looking forward to riding the superbike this weekend. It’s a bit of a dream come true. As well as doing the best job I can I’ll also be testing new parts for the team with a view to 2022 so I hope I can give some good feedback and useful information.”

Rea goes into the weekend after a run of form that saw him take two wins at Donington Park, and is looking to end the season strongly and again fight for wins and podiums.

Gino Rea:

“I know there are three, maybe four riders that are going for the championship next weekend at Brands but that doesn’t impact what we’re doing. Our aim is to keep up this run of form, build on the recent results, and fight at the very front again for the win or for the podium.

“Brands is my home round, I’m lucky to get a lot of support there, confidence is high, and everyone in the team wants to end the year strongly and I think we can do that.”