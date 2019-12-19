Canada to witness spectacular new Ducati lineup during “The Motorcycle Shows” starting this January

Six major Canadian cities will see first-hand the breathtaking new motorcycles Ducati is offering for 2020

Highly anticipated super-naked sportbike, the Streetfighter V4, to make Canadian debut in Calgary on January 10

Stunning masterpieces to be seen alongside Streetfighter V4 will include Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, Panigale V2, Panigale V4, Scrambler Icon Dark, Monster 1200 S “Black on Black” and new Diavel 1260



Mountain View, Calif. December 17, 2019 – Canadian riders of all levels as well as those interested in learning about the motorcycling lifestyle are encouraged to make their way to “The Motorcycle Shows” in Canada next month, as Ducati will bring its exhilarating new lineup to six major Canadian cities.

Total Motorcycle will be at the 2020 Calgary Motorcycle show this year January 10 – 12, 2020 so check back for Canada’s first motorcycle show coverage! For now, see our 2019 Calgary Motorcycle coverage from January this year as to what to expect and see at the show:



From Vancouver to Montréal, new motorcycle debuts are set to inspire all those within view of Ducati’s stunning display stands at “The Motorcycle Shows,” which will include the highly anticipated Streetfighter V4 S, a powerful new 208-horsepower, super-naked sportbike that everyone has been waiting to ride.



Additionally, attendees will have the chance to be one of the first in Canada to see the new Panigale V4 S, the Panigale V2, the adventurous Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour and the newest entry into the Land of Joy, the Scrambler Icon Dark. It will also be the Canadian debut of the new Monster 1200 S in “Black on Black” styling and the Diavel 1260 in striking red livery.



For anyone interested in getting a head start on Spring riding weather, Ducati representatives will be on-site at the motorcycle shows to help accept deposits for Ducati’s newest models.



Ticket information is available through the following link: http://www.motorcycleshows.ca/buy-tickets-now/



Ducati at “The Motorcycle Shows” Canada

January 10 – 12, 2020 — Calgary

January 17 – 19, 2020 – Edmonton

January 24 – 26, 2020 – Vancouver

February 7 – 9, 2020 – Québec City

February 21 – 23, 2020 – Toronto

February 28 – March 1, 2020 – Montréal



2020 Debuts Slated for “The Motorcycle Shows” in Canada