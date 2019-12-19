Canada to witness spectacular new Ducati lineup during “The Motorcycle Shows” starting this January

- Six major Canadian cities will see first-hand the breathtaking new motorcycles Ducati is offering for 2020
- Highly anticipated super-naked sportbike, the Streetfighter V4, to make Canadian debut in Calgary on January 10
- Stunning masterpieces to be seen alongside Streetfighter V4 will include Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, Panigale V2, Panigale V4, Scrambler Icon Dark, Monster 1200 S “Black on Black” and new Diavel 1260
Mountain View, Calif. December 17, 2019 – Canadian riders of all levels as well as those interested in learning about the motorcycling lifestyle are encouraged to make their way to “The Motorcycle Shows” in Canada next month, as Ducati will bring its exhilarating new lineup to six major Canadian cities.
Total Motorcycle will be at the 2020 Calgary Motorcycle show this year January 10 – 12, 2020 so check back for Canada’s first motorcycle show coverage! For now, see our 2019 Calgary Motorcycle coverage from January this year as to what to expect and see at the show:
2019 Calgary Motorcycle Show – TMW Reviews
From Vancouver to Montréal, new motorcycle debuts are set to inspire all those within view of Ducati’s stunning display stands at “The Motorcycle Shows,” which will include the highly anticipated Streetfighter V4 S, a powerful new 208-horsepower, super-naked sportbike that everyone has been waiting to ride.
Additionally, attendees will have the chance to be one of the first in Canada to see the new Panigale V4 S, the Panigale V2, the adventurous Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour and the newest entry into the Land of Joy, the Scrambler Icon Dark. It will also be the Canadian debut of the new Monster 1200 S in “Black on Black” styling and the Diavel 1260 in striking red livery.
For anyone interested in getting a head start on Spring riding weather, Ducati representatives will be on-site at the motorcycle shows to help accept deposits for Ducati’s newest models.
Ticket information is available through the following link: http://www.motorcycleshows.ca/buy-tickets-now/
Ducati at “The Motorcycle Shows” Canada
- January 10 – 12, 2020 — Calgary
- January 17 – 19, 2020 – Edmonton
- January 24 – 26, 2020 – Vancouver
- February 7 – 9, 2020 – Québec City
- February 21 – 23, 2020 – Toronto
- February 28 – March 1, 2020 – Montréal
2020 Debuts Slated for “The Motorcycle Shows” in Canada
- Streetfighter V4 S ($27,995 CAD MSRP / Available April 2020) – The long-awaited Streetfighter V4 is finally here. A Panigale V4 stripped of its fairings and equipped with high, wide handlebars, the Streetfighter is powered by a 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that pumps out 208 horsepower, harnessed in part by biplane aerofoils and the latest-generation electronics package: a combination of factors and modifications Ducati calls the “Fight Formula.” The result is an over-the-top naked Ducati, modern and technological, with an assertively eye-catching design. It’s a bike that does nothing to hide its segment-leading performance and ensures practicality and full-on fun during everyday rides. The “S” version of the Streetfighter V4 features Marchesini forged wheels and Öhlins electrically controlled suspension.
- Panigale V4 S ($32,295 CAD MSRP / Available February 2020) – This Panigale V4 is the benchmark for V4 superbike performance and now it’s equipped with technology and performance taken from the V4 R, starting with the aero pack: aerofoils, Plexiglas screen, nose fairing, larger lateral fairings and more efficient side vents for radiator through-air. This provides better airflow protection and improves overall vehicle stability, enhancing confidence. Also updated is the Front Frame, with modified stiffness to give better front-end ‘feel’ at extreme lean angles. Thanks to a new ‘predictive’ control strategy, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2 significantly improves out-of-the-corner power control; Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 also shortens up-shift times and allows sportier high-rev gear shifts (over 10,000 rpm) and boosts shift stability during aggressive acceleration and cornering. The “S” version comes with upgraded features including Öhlins suspension, Marchesini forged aluminum wheels in total black, a Lithium-ion battery and sport grips.
- Panigale V2 ($18,995 CAD MSRP / January 2020) – The new twin-cylinder Panigale has a completely new look and new name – the Panigale V2. Unique from the 959 Panigale, the new Panigale V2 features a single-sided aluminum swingarm, the hallmark of every high-end sport Ducati. Gently molded around the refined monocoque frame, the extensive fairing highlights the more compact twin-cylinder Superquadro engine (smaller in comparison to the Desmosedici Stradale), creating a bike that is visibly leaner and less intimidating than the Panigale V4. It also features sophisticated Inertial Platform-based electronics and, thanks also to a comfortable seat and its suspension set-up, better yet safer sports performance. The Panigale V2 is powered by the 995 cc Superquadro engine with 155 hp.
- Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour ($25,895 CAD MSRP / January 2020) – The 2020 Multistrada family has a new member: the Grand Tour, a special version of the 1260 S, specifically designed for those who want to eat up miles in maximum comfort. It has a dedicated color scheme combining stylish matte Sandstone Grey and an assertive Ducati Red wheel and fairing as well as a painted frame contrasting perfectly with the grey superstructure. As the name suggests, the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour was designed for serious travelling and features center stand, panniers and a dedicated seat with Grand Tour logo as standard. To keep even the most demanding adventurers comfortable it comes with heated grips, additional LED lights, a hands free gas cap and tire pressure monitoring sensor on the dashboard display.
- Scrambler Icon Dark ($10,495 CAD MSRP / April 2020) – The Ducati Scrambler family is now complete thanks to the arrival of a version that best represents the essentials of this iconic motorcycle: two wheels, a wide handlebar, a great engine and a ton of fun. It’s called the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, and it’s the gateway to the “800” model range. The Scrambler Icon Dark represents the perfect starting point for personalization thanks to the wide range of original accessories that suit the “Matte Black” color of the tank and fenders, just like the extensive catalog of apparel available in the Scrambler world.
- Monster 1200 S “Black on Black” ($20,395 CAD MSRP / January 2020) – When Ducati designers started working on the Monster 1200, they drew their inspiration from the basics behind that groundbreaking 1993 model: the concept of a “sport naked bike.” New for Model Year 2020, the Monster 1200 S is now available in “Black on Black” livery, which alternates parts in glossy black and matte black. The new color combines sportiness – underlined by the bright red touch on the wheels – and the elegance of black, always synonymous with the Monster family. The 2020 Monster 1200 features a powerful 1,198 cc Testastretta 11° DS engine churning out 150 hp at 9,250 rpm and, unique to the “S” version, upgraded Öhlins suspension and Brembo disc brakes.
- Diavel 1260 S ($26,695 CAD MSRP / February 2020) – Unconventional, unique and unmistakable, the second-generation Diavel 1260 remains faithful to the original spirit of this incredibly special bike, drawing on its key styling elements and putting a decidedly more contemporary slant. A striking new red color for 2020 makes the Diavel 1260 a stunning addition to Ducati’s new collection. Its Testastretta DVT 1262 engine is capable of delivering 159 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. The bike also includes an upgraded chassis to make it more responsive on mixed-road routes. The S version also features fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, dedicated wheels, and an even higher-performance braking system, with Ducati Quick Shift up & down Evo (DQS) as standard to allow clutchless shifting.