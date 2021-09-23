Circuit of Jerez de la Frontera Spain hosts tenth round of 2021 WorldSBK

The Circuit of Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) will host the tenth round of the 2021 WorldSBK season, second event of the “triple-header” that will conclude next week in Portimao (Portugal).



Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi arrive in Andalusia with great enthusiasm after an extraordinary weekend in Barcelona, which brought victory and third place in both Race 1 and Race 2 to the two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team riders.



Scott Redding’s aim is to score important points in the fight for the Superbike World Championship while Michael Rinaldi is willing to build on his evident progress to consolidate the fourth position, adding valuable points to the manufacturers’ championship standings.

Championship Standings

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 399

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 398

P3 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 339

P4 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 218

P5 – A. Locatelli (Yamaha) 201

Manufacturers Standings

P1 – Yamaha 424

P2 – Ducati 423

P3 – Kawasaki 412

P4 – BMW 218

P5 – Honda 172



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“Last year we worked very well at the Jerez circuit although obviously that weekend came at a very different time in the calendar. For this reason we’ll probably find different conditions. In any case, Jerez is a track where I feel comfortable and I’m sure we can obtain important results”.



Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We come from a very positive weekend in which we have shown that we can be competitive in all conditions, both under the rain and on a dry track. The team is working very well and it is clear that we have made progress. I can’t wait to get out on track tomorrow because I really like the Jerez circuit”.