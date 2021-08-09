Amazing win for Redding who dominates WorldSBK

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team closes the weekend in Most (Czech Republic) – sixth round of the 2021 WorldSBK season – with an extraordinary success of Scott Redding (also P2 in the morning Superpole Race) and with the convincing race of Rinaldi who recovers 5 positions and finishes fifth.

Here are the highlights.

Superpole Race

P2 – Despite a not perfect start, Scott Redding is able to recover two positions in the first two corners and to stay close to the leading group. After overtaking Locatelli (Yamaha), with three laps to go Redding successfully attacks Rea (Kawasaki) overtaking him at the beginning of the last lap. Thanks to this move, he secures precious second place.

P10 – Starting from the eighth position, Michael Rinaldi doesn’t manage to keep a constant pace, dropping out of the leading group. Halfway through the race, he is overtaken by Bassani (Ducati) and Bautista (Honda) and he has to settle for P10.

Superpole Race Results

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

P2 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P3 – J. Rea (Kawasaki)

P4 – A. Locatelli (Yamaha)

P5 – T. Sykes (BMW)

P10 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

Race-2

P1 – Scott Redding is very determined and on the fourth lap takes the lead after passing first Locatelli (Yamaha) then Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The English rider’s race is flawless: he claims a clear victory by detachment, reducing the gap from the leader of the standings Rea (Kawasaki). On the podium, Scott Redding surprises everyone by proposing to his girlfriend Jacey. Congratulations Scott!

P5 – Michael Rinaldi has to start from the tenth position. His race pace grows steadily and at the ninth lap, the Italian rider overtakes Haslam (Honda) and Sykes (BMW) with a spectacular maneuver. Rinaldi chases Lowes, catching him with 3 laps to go and eventually securing a precious fifth place.

Race-2 Results

P1 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P2 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

P3 – J. Rea (Kawasaki)

P4 – A. Locatelli (Yamaha)

P5 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

Championship Standings

P1 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 266

P2 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 263

P3 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 216

P4 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) 143

P5 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 135

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I had a lot of emotions both in my head and in my heart. I only had one goal and that was to win for Jacey, for Brad (Jones), for myself. It was a very positive weekend even though I was a little upset yesterday with how the race ended. But it’s clear that hot reactions can be wrong sometimes. The championship standings? I don’t want to think in those terms. I just want to get the most out of every race. Then we’ll do the math at the end of the season.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was a positive race overall. Unfortunately, the result of the Superpole Race compromised our chances of fighting for the podium. At the beginning of the race, I didn’t have enough grip to push as hard as I could, but from the middle of the race the feeling improved and I was able to pass Haslam and Sykes to catch Lowes, too. I’m relatively satisfied even though it’s clear that we have to work to be faster. I would like to congratulate Scott for the beautiful victory and for his proposal to Jacey”.

