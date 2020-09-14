Cowboys of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing results at Grand National Cross Country

Following a two-month summer break, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team returned to racing on Sunday for Round 9 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Beckley, West Virginia. Finishing just off the XC2 250 Pro podium in fourth, team rider Craig DeLong continues to hold the top spot in the championship standings with four rounds remaining in the highly-contested series.

On Sunday, DeLong got off to a top-10 start in the XC2 250 Pro class and he charged his way up to fifth on the opening lap. He bounced around between fourth and fifth for the first four laps before overtaking second with one lap to go. He battled for a podium position all the way into the final lap but he fell just short with fourth-place on the day.

“I struggled to find a groove and get moving today,” DeLong said. “I got up to second but I fell back to third and then lost another spot on the last lap. I’m so disappointed and I know I’m capable of doing better, so we’re going to work hard for the next two weeks to come out swinging in Ohio.”

Next Event: Round 10 – Burr Oak GNCC – September 27, 2020

Mountaineer GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class Results

1. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

2. Liam Draper (KTM)

3. Mike Witkowski (YAM)

…

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

1. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team – 224 points

2. Jonathan Girroir – 224 points

3. Mike Witkowski – 209 points

