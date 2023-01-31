Yamaha’s WorldSBK Official Team announce partnership with Prometeon Tyre Group

New Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Partnership Announced for 2023

Yamaha’s WorldSBK Official Team is pleased to announce an all-new partnership with Prometeon Tyre Group, one of the world’s biggest producers of specialised heavy transport tyres, to create “Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK” for the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship season.

The 2023 Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK race machine features Yamaha’s “Racing Blue” base alongside the identity of Pata Snack, who continue with the team as title sponsor for the eighth consecutive year, while Prometeon brings a fresh new white and navy blue element to the livery as it joins Yamaha’s Official WorldSBK Team as co-title partner. Yamaha and the team would like to thank Brixx for its highly valued partnership over the last two successful years, as the company focuses on the next stage of development of its business forecasting software.

Prometeon Tyre Group is the only tyre manufacturer specialised in goods and people transport, which is also active in agricultural equipment and off-the-road tyres field. Officially established in 2017, Prometeon focuses on innovation with the aim of offering the right solutions to its customers by engineering #PrometeonTechnology, ensuring maximised efficiency and reduced costs.

In the quest to fight again for the “Triple Crown”, Yamaha’s R1 WorldSBK development programme has resulted in further updates and refinements which, with the continued support of Pata and 2023’s new partnership with Prometeon, creates a solid base for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli to start the new season in Phillip Island, Australia, on 24-26 February.

Paul Denning: Team Principal, Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team

“The Crescent Yamaha team are proud to continue with Remo Gobbi’s Pata Snack brand as our title sponsor for the eighth consecutive year, and to welcome Prometeon as the project’s new co-title partner – creating “Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK” for the 2023 season. We would like to thank Prometeon for its trust in Yamaha and the WorldSBK platform to help build its brand awareness and to communicate its commitment to its product quality and service to its customers. We look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals! With continued support from BMP Tappi, Akrapovic, Yamalube and Yamaha Indonesia’s “Semakin di Depan”, an increased commitment from our exclusive global FX provider Corpay and hugely valued partnerships with Hel Performance, Pro-Bolt and all our technical and operational sponsors, we are in a solid position to fully attack the new season.”

Roberto Righi: General Manager, Prometeon Tyre Group

“The agreement with which we become co-title partner of the Yamaha WorldSBK Team reflects the natural evolution of Prometeon’s commitment to the World Championship for production-based motorbikes, which began in 2022 with the official sponsorship of the championship. With WorldSBK we share the values of innovation, technology and the pursuit of maximum performance. We also believe that this partnership, in addition to further boosting the visibility of our corporate brand, will allow us to offer even more exclusive and engaging experiences to our business partners and collaborators.”