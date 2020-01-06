Edmonton Motorcycle Show: YOUR TICKET TO RIDE

EDMONTON, AB (January 2, 2020) – Once again the Edmonton Expo Centre will play host to the Motorcycle & ATV Show – Edmonton, January 17-19, 2020. All the leading manufacturers will debut their new 2020 motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides.

“The Motorcycle & ATV Show – Edmonton is a true celebration of the riding lifestyle,” says Laurie Paetz, Show Manager, “the Show allows you to get hands on a huge selection of models, the newest gear, parts, accessories, as well as riding clubs, charity rides, touring destination and everything and anything related to two, three or four wheels.”

Things get underway with She Rides Night on Friday, January 17th. All ladies that come through the door receive half price admission after 5:00 pm.

There is something for the enthusiast no matter what their skill level; from novice to seasoned rider. The Strider Adventure Zone caters to the youngsters ages 18 months to 5 years. It provides a hands-on area to help develop the fundamentals of balance and handling, in an environment designed specifically for kids. For those aged 6 to 12 the Yamaha Riding Academy is the next step. Sign your kids up for one of the sessions and they will receive information, instruction and have the chance to experience riding an off-road motorcycle on the track under the watchful eye of certified instructors.

You won’t want to miss out on the ever-popular Ground n’ Gravity Show that runs throughout the weekend. This year’s aerial action is lead by none other than Keith Sayers, and Craig Latimer takes the reins on the arena floor, demonstrating his stunt riding prowess.

Ethan Barkley, the 18-time Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Champion will be in attendance at the Show. Stop by the Parts Canada booth and chat with him about his latest record set in October of last year; a 6.847 @206.99 mile per hour pass.

Saturday will be an exciting day at the Show for the 18+ crowd, don’t miss out on the chance to enter to win a Kawasaki Z400 ABS valued at over $5500.00. Fill out the electronic ballot between noon and 4:00 and stick around for the draw which will take place live on site. Five lucky people will qualify, with one of them taking home a new Kawasaki motorcycle.

The Heritage Harley-Davidson® Rig Hand Distillery Handle Bar is a great place to plan to meet up with friends, sip on a beverage, listen to music, and admire some of the stunning and unique custom bikes.

Check out the amateur Flat Tracking racing demos that run throughout the weekend and stop the extensive collection of vintage motorcycles on display courtesy of Vintage Canadian Motorcycle Group, Alberta Vintage Flat Track Association and Vintage MX Alberta.

If you are a rider and looking for people to ride with or just need another reason to ride, there are lots of interest groups, organizations, and charity rides represented. Chat with members and ride participants to help determine the best fit for you.

The Motorcycle & ATV Show – Edmonton is the one opportunity this year to get hands on, shop, research, and explore all facets of the motorcycle lifestyle all under one roof.

For more information on Show hours, ticket prices, features, and a list of exhibitors please visit www.edmontonmotorcycleshow.ca

