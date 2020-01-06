Calgary Motorcycle Show 2020: GET YOUR HANDS ON YOUR NEW RIDE

CALGARY, AB (January 2, 2020) – The Motorcycle Show – Calgary presented by NFP is fast approaching. It will showcase the new line-up of 2020 models of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides. The Show runs January 10-12th at the BMO Centre.

“Motorcycle enthusiasts are an extremely diverse group of individuals,” says Laurie Paetz, Show Manager, “they vary a great deal in age, riding style, why they ride, manufacturer preference, and what they choose to ride is often more of a reflection of their personality and lifestyle than anything else.”

With so many bikes to choose from, the following highlights some of the most anticipated new releases in 2020.

Three Wheelers

Three wheelers are the industry’s response to the shifting tastes of riders. They are extremely popular among the baby boomers due to the fact that they are super steady and provide more storage. They offer the exhilaration of a standard motorcycle without the physical strain that can come with riding two wheels. The Can-Am Spyder RT, the Harley-Davidson® Tri Glide Ultra and the Piaggio MP3 are excellent options for those considering something on three wheels.

Dual Sport & Adventure Bikes

Whether you travel on the highways, venture off road or just need to get around town dual sport bikes are the true all-purpose machine. If you have always dreamed of riding to Alaska or Tuktoyaktuk this is the type of bike you want. They have an upright riding position and comfortable ergos plus their long travel suspension provides a super smooth ride on super slab, back roads or off road. For those that are in the market for something that fits their adventurous lifestyle the new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Honda Africa Twin 1100, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 XR and Yamaha Ténéré 700 will provide ample opportunities to explore. If you are looking for something a little smaller to handle, check out the new KTM 390 Adventure, Moto Guzzi V85TT Travel, or the Kawasaki KLX230 & KLX230 ABS.

Electric Bikes

Although still in the infancy stages, the electric bike category is extremely broad. Ranging from pint sized off-road motorcycles for children to high end super bikes, and everything in between. Electric bikes are gaining popularity and will continue to grow in the years to come. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire™ and the KTM SX-E 5 are two of the electric bikes that will be displayed at the Show.

Cruisers

There is a definite nostalgic feeling when it comes to cruisers. Their lower seat height, higher handlebars and a more laid back riding position lend themselves to long rides on the open road in both style and comfort. These bikes are a true reflection of those who ride them and there is an excellent selection at the show to choose from including the Honda Rebel 500, the Indian Scout, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider™ & the 2500cc Triumph Rocket 3.

Sport Bikes

If adrenaline is your friend and you have a need for speed you will want a super sport bike in your garage. They are light weight, nimble, and optimized for acceleration, speed, and cornering on pavement. These bikes are at home on the street or can be taken to the track for the ultimate rush. The 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, and Yamaha YZF-R1M are some the sport bikes on the show floor.

For those that seek exhilaration and a thrilling ride of a super sport bike but want a little more upright ergos you will want to check out the naked sport bikes or “streetfighters”. They offer many of the same qualities of a super sport bike but tamed a little for the street. You can choose from Italy’s Ducati Streetfighter V4, England’s Triumph Street Triple RS, Austria’s KTM Super Duke R, Germany’s BMW F900 R, America’s Indian FTR1200 or Japan’s Suzuki Katana 1000 as you tour the world of the Motorcycle Show – Calgary.

If you are just starting your motorcycle life you can also check out smaller versions from around the world including the Yamaha MT-03, BMW G310R, KTM 390 Duke, Suzuki TU250X or the Honda CB500F.

Scooters

Scooters are fun, flirty, super stylish, and an efficient motorized mode of transportation offering up to 100 mpg. Their quiet operation and eco friendliness make them a joy to ride in an urban environment. They are light weight, maneuver easily, have automatic CVT transmission and are a breeze to park. They are a direct reflection of their rider’s sense of style. New in 2020 are the Piaggio BV 350 Touring and the Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon.

Touring Bikes/Baggers

Considered the equivalent of a luxury car of on two wheels, touring bikes/baggers feature all the practical elements needed for life on the road. The ability to carry gear and cargo is essential on long distance trips and these bikes can accommodate that. They are ergonomically designed and offer cruise control, stereo sound, heated grips and seats plus communication and navigation systems, for maximum comfort while touring the country. Check out all the

touring bikes including the Indian Challenger, the Harley-Davidson Road Glide® Limited and the Honda Goldwing DCT.

The Motorcycle Show – Calgary offers so much more than the new models. There is a huge variety of aftermarket parts and accessories, as well as safety and riding gear. Be sure to take in some of or all the other features including; Ladies Night on Friday, January 10th after 5:00 pm, the Canadian Vintage Motorcycle exhibit, Yamaha Riding Academy (ages 6-12 years), Strider Adventure Zone (ages 18 months to 5 years), the Handle Bar by Ill Fated Customs, and the Ground n’ Gravity Show. Don’t miss your chance to enter to win between noon and 4:00 on Saturday, January 11th for a chance to win a Kawasaki Z400 valued at over $5500.00. Five qualifiers will be drawn, one of which will be the lucky winner, but you must be present to win.

