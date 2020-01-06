SUZUKI MotoGP TESTING RESTARTS IN SEPANG

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 5.
Team SUZUKI ECSTAR is getting ready for its third test ahead of the 2020 MotoGP™ season with Suzuki staff in Japan working hard throughout the winter break from tests 1 and 2 in Valencia and Jerez, Spain to refine the findings and get the GSX-RR dialled-in ahead of the season.
While Alex Rins and Joan Mir have been in serious winter training, the next official test is at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on February 7-9th. This will be followed by two further tests at Qatar before the season opening round on March 8th at the same venue.
Date
Round
Venue
08 MAR 2020
1
Losail International Circuit, Qatar
22 MAR 2020
2
Chang International Circuit, Thailand
05 APR 2020
3
Americas, USA
19 APR 2020
4
Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
03 MAY 2020
5
Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain
17 MAY 2020
6
Le Mans, France
31 MAY 2020
7
Autodromo del Mugello, Italy
07 JUN 2020
8
Barcelona-Catalunya, Catalunya
21 JUN 2020
9
Sachsenring, Germany
28 JUN 2020
10
TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands
12 JUL 2020
11
KymiRing, Finland
09 AUG 2020
12
Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic
16 AUG 2020
13
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg, Austria
30 AUG 2020
14
Silverstone, Great Britain
13 SEP 2020
15
MWC Marco Simoncelli, San Marino & Riviera di Rimini
04 OCT 2020
16
MotorLand Aragon, Aragon
18 OCT 2020
17
Twin Ring Motegi, Japan
25 OCT 2020
18
Phillip Island, Australia
01 NOV 2020
19
Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
15 NOV 2020
20
Comunitat Valencia-Ricardo Tomo, Comunitat Valencia