SUZUKI MotoGP TESTING RESTARTS IN SEPANG

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 5.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR is getting ready for its third test ahead of the 2020 MotoGP™ season with Suzuki staff in Japan working hard throughout the winter break from tests 1 and 2 in Valencia and Jerez, Spain to refine the findings and get the GSX-RR dialled-in ahead of the season.

While Alex Rins and Joan Mir have been in serious winter training, the next official test is at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on February 7-9th. This will be followed by two further tests at Qatar before the season opening round on March 8th at the same venue.

Date

Round

Venue

08 MAR 2020

1

Losail International Circuit, Qatar

22 MAR 2020

2

Chang International Circuit, Thailand

05 APR 2020

3

Americas, USA

19 APR 2020

4

Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina

03 MAY 2020

5

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain

17 MAY 2020

6

Le Mans, France

31 MAY 2020

7

Autodromo del Mugello, Italy

07 JUN 2020

8

Barcelona-Catalunya, Catalunya

21 JUN 2020

9

Sachsenring, Germany

28 JUN 2020

10

TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands

12 JUL 2020

11

KymiRing, Finland

09 AUG 2020

12

Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic

16 AUG 2020

13

Red Bull Ring-Spielberg, Austria

30 AUG 2020

14

Silverstone, Great Britain

13 SEP 2020

15

MWC Marco Simoncelli, San Marino & Riviera di Rimini

04 OCT 2020

16

MotorLand Aragon, Aragon

18 OCT 2020

17

Twin Ring Motegi, Japan

25 OCT 2020

18

Phillip Island, Australia

01 NOV 2020

19

Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

15 NOV 2020

20

Comunitat Valencia-Ricardo Tomo, Comunitat Valencia