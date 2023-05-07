WorldSBK & WorldSSP emotions dominate Ducati racers in Barcelona

Bautista triumphs at Barcelona. A contact with Bassani ruins Rinaldi’s race while fighting for second place. Bulega takes fantastic P1 in WorldSSP

On one hand, the dominant race of Alvaro Bautista, who took his ninth win of the season by a wide margin. On the other, the disappointment of Michael Rinaldi, who showed he could easily take the second step of the podium but crashed after a maneuver by Bassani, which was later judged irresponsible.

These were the emotions for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team on Saturday at the Catalunya Round, the fourth round of the 2023 WorldSBK season.

Bautista started from Pole Position, and his race pace was unbeatable even after the “red flag” that interrupted the race on lap four.

Rinaldi made a great start from fourth position, and by the first corner, he was already up in second. After the red flag, he tried to stay with Bautista, but he was hit by Bassani (who was later sanctioned with a long lap penalty for ‘irresponsible riding’) and crashed. Rinaldi had to seek treatment at the Clinica Mobile for a severe contusion to his right hand.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am very happy to have taken this victory in front of my family, friends, and many fans. I can say it was a perfect day, starting with the pole position and ending with a race in which I was very fast. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary. I had a lot of fun. I want to thank the team, who are working really well”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We had all the right cards to take second place. We had a great start to the weekend right from FP1, and the feeling today was really good. Unfortunately, however, I was hit by Bassani: a senseless maneuver also because up until today, he had shown that he didn’t have the pace to be among the leaders, as, in fact, happened at the end of the race. It’s a real shame. I hope the pain in my hand will allow me to make up for it tomorrow”.

WorldSSP

A resounding victory for Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Italian rider battled in the first part of the race with Caricasulo (Ducati) and then until the last corner with Schroetter (MV Agusta), taking a superb win.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“It was a very difficult race: it was very hot, and my opponents, especially Schroetter and Sofoglu on the MV Agusta, were really tough. That is why I am very happy also because the bike was really strong thanks to the work of the team. Winning is always a satisfaction also because it means that we did better than the others”.