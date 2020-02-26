Moto Guzzi Sales and Revenues up 75% YoY Thanks to New V85TT Model

Piaggio Group Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Highlights:

EMEA & Americas

2 Wheelers demand posted diverging dynamics:

▪ European 2 Wheelers, despite the backdrop of economic uncertainty, posted

healthy demand trend across all product segments and all countries, suggesting

that the replacement cycle is well underway

▪ North America subdued demand persisted, namely with US Scooter declining

for the seventh consecutive year

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific posted mixes and overall weakening demand trends:

▪ The Philippines and Malaysia posted sound growth, whilst Indonesia ended just

slightly up versus prior year as demand took a downward turn in H2

▪ Vietnam and Thailand ended down low single digit as demand weakness

persisted across the year

India

Demand negatively affected by multiple external shocks and sharp dealers’

inventory correction ahead of BS VI introduction:

▪ 3 Wheelers showed resilience edging slightly off prior year, mainly reflecting

the reversal of 2018 boost, whilst ending with the second highest total demand

to date

▪ 2 Wheelers ended down double-digits, after 15 years of relentless upward

trend, as price hikes linked to new regulations coupled with higher insurance

costs took their toll

Net Sales grew at the fastest yearly rate to date, with

positive contribution of all regions boosted by

widespread significant positive price/mix effect

2W India

Market share gain, with highest sell-out to date,

coupled with positive price effect unable to offset

demand downward trend

2W Asia Pacific

Outstanding performance, against sequentially softer

demand, driven by Indonesia, Thailand and China and

ongoing widespread product offering premiumization.

Vietnamese revenues on the rise, despite heightened

competitive intensity and market decline

2W EMEA & Americas

Healthy performance across the year of major

European countries all ending with volumes and

revenues on the rise, against dealers’ stock

containment. USA resilient despite market weakness

Revenues on the rise across all segments. Top brands

drove Two Wheelers growth

Commercial Vehicles

Sound performance with synchronized revenue growth

in domestic and export markets

Bikes

Outstanding revenue growth across the year powered

by market share gain coupled with the ongoing mix

shift towards high value segments. Moto Guzzi was the

outright bright star with volumes and revenues

skyrocketing fueled by the V85TT

Scooters

Healthy performance, despite Indian downward trend,

boosted by strong brand reputation enabling premium

prices.

Top products kept shining:

 Vespa posted strong results, with revenues

reaching an all-time high benefitting from

significant price/mix uplift

 MP3 volume and revenue grew double-digits,

with positive performance spread across all

European countries, mainly behind the successful

launch of the new 300cc version

Net Financial Position

All-time high Free Cash Flow

generation, enabling Net Debt

reduction* whilst returning value to

shareholders through dividends and

buybacks.

Financial profile further strengthened

with leverage reduced to 1.9x vs. 2.1x

Strongest Working Capital cash

generation to date, driven by strong

lower inventories and receivables

coupled with heightened efficiencies on

payables

CapEx step up (~26€m) driven by

heightened focus on new product

launches and new engine development

to fulfill new standards in India and

Europe.

