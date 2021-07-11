Gagne’s Hot Streak Continues at Laguna Seca

Gagne once again set the pace with his fifth pole position of the season. He took a commanding lead from there, but the race was red-flagged a couple of laps later with a downed rider in the corkscrew, calling for a complete restart. That didn’t trouble the series points leader as he grabbed the holeshot again. He tried to pull off his typical disappearing act, but the competition kept him in sight for the entire race. Gagne continued to run his own race and brought his Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing R1 to victory, expanding his points lead another 12 points to 56

Qualifying fifth, Herrin got a great start from the second row of the grid to third in both tries. He was passed in the corkscrew on the opening lap of the restart and then two laps later, was shuffled back to seventh. The Californian regrouped and fought his way back to sixth by Lap 6 and then into the top five after the halfway mark, where he ultimately finished.

The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow for MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.