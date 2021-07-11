Gagne’s Hot Streak Continues at Laguna Seca
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne scored his eighth-consecutive MotoAmerica Superbike victory today in the opening race of Round 5 of the championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. His teammate Josh Herrin fought his way back to a top-five finish.
Gagne once again set the pace with his fifth pole position of the season. He took a commanding lead from there, but the race was red-flagged a couple of laps later with a downed rider in the corkscrew, calling for a complete restart. That didn’t trouble the series points leader as he grabbed the holeshot again. He tried to pull off his typical disappearing act, but the competition kept him in sight for the entire race. Gagne continued to run his own race and brought his Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing R1 to victory, expanding his points lead another 12 points to 56
Qualifying fifth, Herrin got a great start from the second row of the grid to third in both tries. He was passed in the corkscrew on the opening lap of the restart and then two laps later, was shuffled back to seventh. The Californian regrouped and fought his way back to sixth by Lap 6 and then into the top five after the halfway mark, where he ultimately finished.
The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow for MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Laguna is a special place for our team, and we consider it our home track. It is always good to see our local fans, and it’s even better when we win. Jake once again did not disappoint with another pole position and an eighth-straight win. Josh was also on a good pace running the fastest lap of the race before the red flag. Unfortunately, the grip was not great, and he ran wide a few times after the restart. We will make some changes for Race 2 so that both riders have a chance at the top of the podium.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“This track has been a little trickier than in the past, and everyone has been trying to find some grip. We got off to a great start after the red flag, and we were able to pull a small gap to bring home another win. We’ll make some improvements for tomorrow because those guys are close. Thanks again to this awesome team for another great bike.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“I felt good and had good speed at the beginning of the race. Unfortunately, we had a red flag, and I wasn’t able to go as fast on the restart as I did at the beginning of the race. We learned a lot coming out of today, and I’m ready for a better race tomorrow.”