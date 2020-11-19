Gift Yourself The Open Road This Holiday Season Black Friday Sales

*2020 Thunderstroke 111, 116 and PowerPlus model Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with the trade-in allowance offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on a new 2020 Heavyweight Thunderstroke 111, 116 and PowerPlus Indian® Motorcycle models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $18,499 financed at 3.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $306.54; financed amount of $16,649 with $1,850 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $1,743.50 and a total obligation of $18,392.60. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 3.99% APR is $18.41 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

**2020 Thunderstroke 111, 116 and PowerPlus model Trade-in Allowance

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with the promotional financing offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid on a new 2020 Heavyweight Thunderstroke 111, 116 and PowerPlus Indian® Motorcycle models. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

***2019 FTR Family Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2019 Indian® FTR® models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $13,499 financed at 2.99% APR over 60 months = 60 monthly payments of $218.25; financed amount of $12,149 with $1,350 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $945.87 and a total obligation of $13,094.97. An example of monthly payments required on a 60-month term at 2.99% APR is $17.96 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

****2020 Scout Family and FTR Financing

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2020 Indian® Scout®, Scout® Sixty or Scout® Bobber models; excluding FTR models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example: $8,999 financed at 5.99% APR over 84 months = 84 monthly payments of $118.28; financed amount of $8,099 with $900 down payment, total cost of borrowing of $1,836.16 and a total obligation of $9,935.29. An example of monthly payments required on a 84-month term at 5.99% APR is $14.60 per $1,000 financed. Monthly payment examples do not include taxes, title, and other fees. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

***** $500 Owner Loyalty Credit

This is a limited time offer which is valid toward the purchase of select qualifying new model year 2020 and 2021 Indian Scout and Thunderstoke Motorcycle models and 2019 and 2020 FTR Motorcycle models. is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available to any individual who currently owns an Indian Motorcycle or Victory Motorcycle (proof of ownership/ registration is required). Trade-in is not required. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Limit 1 per qualifying customer. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

******FTR Starting at $11,499 offer:

This is a limited time offer which consists of $2,000 Customer Cash rebate towards the purchase of new model year 2019 FTR Motorcycle model and $1,500 customer cash towards the purchase of a new FTR S and FTR S Race Replica Motorcycle model. Offer Example: 2019 FTR MSRP $13,499 less $2,000 Customer Cash rebate = $11,499. This offer is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

*******Referral Offer:

Current Indian Motorcycle owners and those who purchase a new, unregistered Indian Motorcycle between January 20, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (the “Referral Period”) will receive a unique referral code to be shared with others. If the referral customer uses the code to purchase a new Indian Motorcycle from an authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership during the Referral Period, both the current Indian Motorcycle owner and the referral customer will receive a $250 (US or Canadian Dollar) coupon card via First Class Mail that may be used at any authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership. The referral code may be shared with anyone residing in the US or Canada, and may be used on up to two (2) referral purchases throughout the Referral Period. Referral codes are valid through December 31, 2020; $250 coupon card must be redeemed by February 28, 2021. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time by Indian Motorcycle. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. $250 coupon card is valid on in-store, current, clearance and limited time offer Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase. Dealers and their employees are not eligible for this offer. Offer may be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Returns of any Indian Motorcycle purchase will void the $250 coupon card for current owners and referral customers. Coupon card(s) must be redeemed within a single transaction. No cash will be given back. Returns of any portion of any qualifying PG&A purchase will require equal forfeiture of $250 offer or amount equal to offer. Applicable tax, shipping, and handling do not qualify towards coupon card amount.

********Honoring Heroes:

Offer good for up to $750 MSRP in Indian Motorcycle® Parts, Garments and/or Accessories with the purchase of a new 2020 or 2021 Indian Motorcycle cruiser, bagger, or Touring model. Not valid on non-Indian Motorcycle® accessories or apparel, or on purchases from IndianMotorcycle.com. Purchase up to $750 in PG&A before taxes will qualify. Redeemable with proof of eligibility through www.IndianMotorcycle.com. The program is available to all active, reserve, National Guard and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer firefighter and Border Patrol and registered/licensed Medical Doctors and Nurses. Coupon is not redeemable for cash. Limit one coupon per customer. Paid out at 100% to dealer (up to $750). Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

Offer good for up to $500 MSRP in Indian Motorcycle® Parts, Garments and/or Accessories with the purchase of a new 2020 or 2021 Indian® Scout®, Scout® Sixty or Scout® Bobber and 2019 and 2020 FTR models. Not valid on non-Indian Motorcycle® accessories or apparel, or on purchases from IndianMotorcycle.com. Purchase must be minimum of $500 in PG&A before taxes to qualify. Redeemable with proof of eligibility through www.IndianMotorcycle.com. The program is available to all active, reserve, National Guard and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer firefighter and Border Patrol and registered/licensed Medical Doctors and Nurses. Coupon is not redeemable for cash. Limit one coupon per customer. Offer valid November 1 – December 31, 2020.

Holiday Sales Event

RESTRICTIONS: Purchase $50 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $5 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $20 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $75 (us or Canadian dollar) off. Offer valid from November 2 – December 31, 2020. Offer is valid in authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships for current and clearance Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (“PG&A”) only; eFTR Jr is excluded from this offer. Only one (1) coupon per customer transaction can be submitted. Physical coupon with valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Polaris, its dealers and their respective employees are not eligible for discount. Not valid on qualified purchase before November 2 or after December 31, 2020. Offer subject to availability while supplies last. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time. Offer is non-transferable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. By submitting this coupon with your name and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, “Polaris”) and/or its authorized dealers contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Polaris, its products, offers or marketing materials.

INDIAN and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE are registered trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Always wear a helmet, protective clothing and eyewear and insist your passenger does the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol. © 2020 Indian Motorcycle International, LLC