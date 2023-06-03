Good Battles and Solid Points at WorldSBK Misano Race 1

Good Battles and Solid Points for Aegerter and Gardner in Misano Race 1

Dominique Aegerter secured 6th in the first feature race in Misano, while Remy Gardner finished 9th scoring good points.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair kept working to build pace in the opening Free Practice 3, with the #87 rider placing in 4th (1’34.069) following a great session, while the #77 settled himself in 11th (1’34.369).

In the Tissot Superpole, both Aegerter and Gardner felt confident and put together a good qualifying session. With 1’45 to go, the Superpole was red-flagged, while the GYTR GRT Yamaha rookies were improving their lap times. The Swiss rider and the Australian then had to start from 7th (1’33.821) and 9th (1’33.997) on the grid.

Afterwards, in Race 1, Aegerter and Gardner enjoyed a decent getaway, holding their positions. Then, the #77 battled until the very end with Jonathan Rea, trying his best to gain the place, eventually finishing in 6th just behind him. On the other side the garage, Gardner, over the course of the 21-lap battle, produced strong pace in the latter stages of the race, scoring good points to cross the line in 9th.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P7 / Race 1: P6

“We feel we were a bit unlucky in the Tissot Superpole qualifier, I was on a fast lap when the red flag was shown. Anyway, starting from 7th wasn’t too bad at all and I managed to enjoy a decent start. Then I tried until the very end to get past Rea, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible. Overall, I could learn a lot from him and we gained more experience in the bag which will be helpful for the future, starting from tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P9 / Race 1: P9

“The red flag in the Tissot Superpole qualifier was a shame, we could’ve gained a better position on the grid. In the race we had a decent getaway and then I tried to build my race pace. The pace in the latter stages was really good, and that’s promising for tomorrow. We’ll try to be more aggressive in the remaining two races and we’ll check the data to try and improve our performance tomorrow.”