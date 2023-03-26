Best MXGP outings of 2023 AMA Supercross season in Seattle

250SX

RJ Hampshire has been both impressive and consistent on his FC 250 this season, and the streak continued in Seattle. After starting mid-pack in his heat race, he was able to battle back to a third-place finish. In the main event, he got off to a much better start, was battling back and forth in the top three, and was able to wrestle his way into second with two laps to go. That keeps him in the second spot in the 250 West standings.

“The day was pretty solid…well, the main event was solid,” said Hampshire. “I qualified second but was quite a way back. The heat race did not go to plan at all. I got a terrible start and just kind of picked off riders to get the best kind of gate pick I could. In the main event, I got a really good start, and I had an awesome battle going. We went back and forth and closed the gap to the lead a little bit. Then I had two laps that cost me a shot to battle for the lead which was disappointing. But again, I don’t take these second-place finishes for granted.”

450SX

Christian Craig has shown improving speed throughout the season, and a heat race win early in the night highlighted what the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has been seeing as Christian continues to pick up the pace on his FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

While the final result of ninth in the main event bucks the trend of improved results, it came after a crash early in the main, and Christian was able to battle back from last to finish inside the top ten on a particularly tough track.

“Seattle was all-around a pretty good day,” Craig said. “I felt good on the bike in practice and in the heat race I got a holeshot and led from start to finish, so that felt good to get my first heat race win of the season. It also felt good to lead some laps. In the main event I got off to a pretty good start, but I got shuffled back a little bit early, and during the second lap I went for a ride in the whoops and ended up cross-rutting right at the end and ejecting off. I was able to get up quickly but was dead last by then. I put my head down and got into the top ten with a couple of laps to go. Then I passed for ninth in the last corner. I think that shows my riding is improving. I just need to stay off the ground in the main and we’ll be up front.”

Next Event (Round 12): April 8, 2023 – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Round 11 Results: Seattle

250SX West – Main Event

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cameron Mcadoo (Kawasaki)

450SX – Main Event

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

…

9. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 127 points

2. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) – 104 points

3. Cameron Mcadoo (Kawasaki) – 101 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 248 points

2. Cooper Webb – 248 points

3. Chase Sexton – 226 points

…

8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 150 points