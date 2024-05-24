MXGP of France teed up to be one of the most exciting stops on 2024 calendar

The Monster Energy MXGP of France was teed up to be one of the most exciting stops on the 2024 calendar. It was not only a home race for both of Yamaha’s Official EMX teams but also an event that promised to be the turning point for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s flying Frenchman, Thibault Benistant.

Despite the ever-changing weather, which saw a mix of rainstorms and bright sunshine, the legendary Saint Jean d’Angely circuit drew a large and lively crowd for the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

For the fans decked out in gear supporting TB198, the narrative they had hoped for soon took an unexpected twist when the home hero suffered a frightening fall down one of the fastest, steepest, and most technical descents. Thibault was taken to the onsite medical center, where he was miraculously cleared of all injury. However, a later scan showed a small crack in the wing of his C5 vertebra. Fortunately, the gritty Frenchman walked out of the hospital that same day and returned to the track. “I feel okay despite everything. Just some pain in my a** muscle when I bend my leg, and it sucks to miss my home GP,” Thibault expressed his disappointment when he got back to the track, “when I finally remembered where I am, I started to think actually, I feel okay, I can still race, but then I just got really tired and did not feel too good” he explained, “So, I knew something more was wrong. It turned out to be a small crack in my C5, but honestly, when I watched the crash back, I think I was quite lucky because it could have been much worse. At this point, we need to focus on the positive.”

With Thibault sidelined and on the path to recovery, the spotlight shifted to the European Championship. The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 and VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 teams were out in full force, rocking Yamaha’s flashy white and pink livery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the YZ at their home Grand Prix.

The throwback livery was introduced at the Monster Energy MXGP of Belgium last year as a nod to the YZs of 1993, the model year that Belgian legend Marniq Bervoets tested as a factory Yamaha rider back in 1992. Marniq snagged numerous Grand Prix wins and five World Championship medals throughout his career. As a heartwarming moment for the weekend, he watched his past blend with his future as his son, Jarne, paid homage to that iconic 90’s style.

“The 90s were better!” Jarne confirmed, despite the fact that he was born in 2009. “I’ve watched videos from back then, and the fans would be partying all night. It was crazy! It looked better!”

Adding to the excitement was MJC’s rising star Mano Faure, who blazed through the mud and slop of his home round with the poise of a seasoned pro. Despite a minor spill in Race Two, the 14-year-old powered his GYTR-kitted YZ125 to a 2-4 scorecard, which earned him a well-deserved spot on the podium.