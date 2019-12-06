Friday Inspiration: BMW’s Biggest Engine Ever!

Go Big or Go Home they say. BMW engineers just created a monster engine, in fact it is BMW’s biggest Engine ever! BMW didn’t want just a large engine, they wanted a huge boxer engine, one that would thunder down the road and the “Big Boxer” was forged. Each cylinder is over 900cc in size and the engine is so big they had to split it in two, vertically, to create it! Now they are mounting it into their first cruiser the 2020 BMW R18/2 since the BMW R1200C in 2004, over 16 years ago. Goes to show what you can do when you are inspired and put your passion into it. Want to read more about this incredible achievement?

2020 BMW Concept R18/2 : ONE ENGINE, TWO CHARACTERS.

2020 BMW Concept R18/2.

A multitude of possibilities: The BMW Motorrad Concept Bikes R 18 and R 18 /2.

With the modern BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 Custom Cruiser, BMW Motorrad adds a new facet to the Heritage concept.

The BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 – a purist, historically inspired version of the big boxer – was presented by the BMW Group at the Concorso d’Eleganza in the Villa d’Este at Lake Como in the early summer. Six months later, at the world’s biggest motorcycle show – the EICMA in Milan – BMW Motorrad now presents its second sensational concept bike based on a big boxer engine: the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 (pronounced: “Slash Two”). It is the stylistic opposite of the Concept R 18: a modern, dynamic custom cruiser with a performance appeal that is somewhat rougher round the edges. As such, the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 demonstrates yet another potential expression of the Heritage concept, providing an impressive example of the flexibility and wide-ranging customisation options offered by this basic architecture.

The presentation at the EICMA will take place exclusively by means of films and photographs.

“In contrast to the classic, elegant BMW Motorrad Concept R 18, the Concept R 18 /2 draws on its large boxer engine and frame to create a modern custom concept. The Concept R 18 /2 is uniquely extrovert. Elements from the past and future of BMW Motorrad merge here to create a captivating cruiser, making a powerful statement: “It’s a highly emotional bike designed for active riding. At the same time, the Concept R 18 /2 reflects the range of characterisations and customer dreams that we are able to realise using the same backbone,” explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad.

2020 BMW Big Boxer 1800 : BIGGEST 2-CYL BOXER ENGINE OF ALL TIME.

Introducing the 2020 BMW Big Boxer 1800.

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time with historical roots and full torque.

Motorcycling in its most authentic form: instinct over mind, technology not for its own sake but as a way of creating space for fantasy and powerful emotion rather than sober contemplation and objective calculation. This was the message that accompanied the debut of the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May 2019 – a striking revival of the BMW Motorrad brand core, namely the boxer engine.

More than any other present-day BMW motorcycles before it, the Concept R 18 translated the essence of famous BMW Motorrad classics into the modern era, in particular in terms of form, while at the same time providing a glimpse ahead to a volume-production motorcycle that would enrich the BMW Motorrad Heritage world of experience in the near future: the BMW R 18.

I hope you enjoyed our Friday Inspiration: BMW’s Biggest Engine Ever! If you enjoy this type of article, let us know in our forums and don’t forget to support us in Patreon for just $1 a month and help us to continue to create great unique content like this for you.